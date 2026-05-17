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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal says design, innovation and entrepreneurship to define developed India

Piyush Goyal says design, innovation and entrepreneurship to define developed India

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ANI
Updated At : 05:36 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said design, innovation, research and entrepreneurship will form the foundation of a "developed India", while calling for the expansion of the National Institute of Design (NID) across the country.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC) at NID in Gandhinagar, Goyal said the Government is focusing on strengthening India's creative ecosystem and ensuring better opportunities for professionals associated with the design industry.

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"We discussed how our creative ecosystem and the individuals associated with the world of design can be properly valued and effectively utilised within the industry, ensuring they receive fair remuneration and earn a good livelihood. NID should be expanded across the entire country," Goyal told ANI.

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The Union Minister said Amit Shah had provided guidance on expanding the role and reach of the institute.

"The Home Minister provided us with this invaluable guidance, which we intend to carry forward to take NID to new heights," he said.

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Highlighting the growing importance of the sector, Goyal said design and innovation would play a key role in India's development journey.

"This is a field that holds immense potential. When we speak of a developed India, the pillars that will truly serve as its foundation are Design, Innovation, Research and Development, along with Packaging and Brand Building," he added.

In a post on social media platform X after the event, Goyal said institutions like NID are helping transform young people from "job seekers into job creators".

"Design, innovation and entrepreneurship are set to become the new identity of a developed India. Institutions like NID are playing an important role in transforming the country's youth from job seekers into job creators," Goyal said in his post.

The minister also expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated Innovation and Incubation Centre would help strengthen India's global design presence.

"I am fully confident that this institution will give India's creative talent a new identity on the global stage and take 'Designed in India' to new heights," he added.

The inauguration programme was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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