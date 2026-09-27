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Home / Business / Piyush Goyal says UP’s global trade push will accelerate, UP International Trade Show will expand further

Piyush Goyal says UP’s global trade push will accelerate, UP International Trade Show will expand further

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Uttar Pradesh is poised to strengthen its position in global trade and attract greater international business, as he projected continued expansion of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) and expressed optimism that the state’s growing industrial capabilities would create new opportunities.

Speaking at a special business session at the fourth UP International Trade Show, Goyal said the event had brought together delegates and exhibitors from six partner countries, with buyer-seller meetings generating agreements worth more than Rs 3,000 crore.

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“On the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, on the occasion of Jan Jayanti, this trade fair has started. I have complete faith that this will continue to grow, every year it will continue to grow, it will continue to progress rapidly, and the whole world will see Uttar Pradesh's capability,” Goyal said.

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He said the state was increasingly positioning itself across modern industries, including defence, semiconductors, electronics and robotics, while pointing to industrial parks, airports and expressways as part of the infrastructure supporting its economic expansion.

Goyal said Uttar Pradesh’s growing international engagement could help connect its businesses and talent with markets globally.

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He lauded Uttar Pradesh's growing image and said the state is  bringing new opportunities to the world.

Goyal's comments come as the Centre continues to push exporters to make greater use of India’s free trade agreements. The Commerce Ministry recently highlighted the role of FTAs in expanding global market access, attracting investment and supporting job creation.

At a stakeholder workshop earlier this week, Goyal also called for stronger physical and digital export facilitation, with the proposed Trade Connect platform intended to provide product-wise information on tariffs, FTA opportunities and trade procedures

Goyal said the state’s transformation had created a platform for further industrial and trade growth, describing the momentum as a “bullet train” that had started and would move rapidly. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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