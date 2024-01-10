Piyush Goyal sees surge in agricultural exports

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 9

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the country could surpass the $53 billion mark in agricultural exports achieved in 2022-2023 during the current fiscal (2023-2024).

While inaugurating Indus Food Fair 2024, he said, “We had exported agriculture products worth $53 billion (Rs 4 lakh crore approximately) in 2022-2023, and it is expected that this number will increase in the current year despite some of the restrictions placed on the export of rice, wheat and sugar.”

He underscored the remarkable 150% growth in processed food exports over the past nine years, saying, “The main focus of the country should be on exporting processed food and branding of the food so that farmers get good value and large investment in the industry provides employment opportunities and greater earning for the country.”

He stressed the fusion of technology and taste, asserting that this fusion would shape the future. He praised the immense potential of the Indian food market, catering to a domestic market of 1.4 billion and a global Indian diaspora of nearly three million people who relish Indian delicacies.