Piyush Goyal set to visit UK ahead of India-UK trade deal, DCC implementation

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to visit UK from June 25 to June 27. The visit comes ahead of the entry into force of the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the companion Double Contribution Convention (DCC) on 15 July 2026.

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During the visit, Goyal will hold a high-level bilateral meeting with the Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, UK government.

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The engagement marks an important step towards the operationalisation of the agreements and the strengthening of the economic partnership between the two countries.

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The bilateral discussions will focus on aligning regulatory roadmaps, streamlining cross-border customs coordination and finalising administrative mechanisms to facilitate the smooth implementation of CETA and the DCC.

The Ministers will review preparedness for the implementation of CETA’s tariff liberalisation commitments, which will provide enhanced market access opportunities for Indian exports in the United Kingdom.

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Discussions will also cover the operational roadmap for the Double Contribution Convention, which is expected to establish a streamlined mechanism to address dual social security contribution requirements for eligible temporary workers, thereby supporting greater mobility of professionals and businesses.

The two sides will further discuss the operationalisation of mutual market access commitments across key services sectors and review measures aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

The engagement reflects India’s continued efforts under the Viksit Bharat vision to expand global economic opportunities while safeguarding domestic economic interests and promoting a transparent, rules-based framework for bilateral commerce.

As part of the visit, Goyal will participate in a series of Government-to-Business (G2B) engagements with industry leaders, investors and corporate representatives to further strengthen commercial partnerships between India and the United Kingdom.

The Minister will address the opening plenary session of the India Global Forum (IGF), where he will speak on the theme, “Capital, Innovation and the UK-India Moment.” The session will focus on emerging opportunities for global businesses in the context of the forthcoming implementation of the India-UK CETA.

Goyal will also hold standalone interactions with senior executives of leading global companies, including HSBC (Global Trade Solutions) and Rolls-Royce, to discuss strategic investments, industrial collaboration and the expansion of manufacturing partnerships in India.

The Minister will participate in a business plenary session and interactive luncheon hosted by the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC).

The engagement will bring together C-suite executives and representatives from leading multinational companies, including Tata, TCS, HSBC, Prudential, De Beers and Baker McKenzie, to discuss opportunities for trade, investment and business collaboration under the India-UK economic partnership.