Piyush Goyal to lead high-level business delegation to Spain, Belgium and Finland

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal will lead a high-level Indian business delegation to Spain, Belgium and Finland from July 13-17.

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The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening economic partnerships across Europe, with a focus on trade, investment, technology, innovation and sustainability.

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The delegation comprises leading Indian companies from sectors including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare and design.

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During the visit to Spain on July 13, Goyal will focus on advancing bilateral trade and investment and leveraging opportunities arising from the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He will also chair an India-Spain Business Roundtable with leading Spanish companies and industry associations to showcase India’s investment opportunities and encourage greater business-to-business partnerships.

Goyal will participate in a Business Roundtable with the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, CEOE and ICEX Spain Trade & Investment. The session will bring together Indian and Spanish industry leaders to explore opportunities in automotive, renewable energy, railways, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, food processing and tourism.

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Spanish companies such as Iberdrola, Acciona, CAF, Talgo, Gestamp and Indra already have a strong presence in India, while Indian companies including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and L&T are expanding their operations in Spain to support digitalisation and Industry 4.0.

The visit also coincides with the Spain-India Dual Year 2026, commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations, with a special emphasis on strengthening business-to-business partnerships.

During his visit to Brussels, Goyal will co-chair the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting alongside the External Affairs Minister and the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology.

The India-EU TTC serves as the highest institutional mechanism for cooperation on trade, trusted technology and economic security.

The Indian business delegation will include companies such as Borosil Renewables, Motherson Group, Trivitron Healthcare, Hari Krishna Exports and Nekkanti Seafoods, representing sectors ranging from AI and clean technology to gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare and design.

The visit comes at a significant juncture in India-EU relations, with both sides committed to strengthening economic cooperation and working towards the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.