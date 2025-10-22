Piyush Goyal to visit Germany to bolster trade, investment ties

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will be on an official visit to Berlin, Germany, from October 23.

The visit marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with Germany and holds particular significance as the year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, highlighting the depth, resilience, and long-standing strength of bilateral ties.

Minister Goyal's meetings are designed to facilitate high-impact interactions with senior government officials, industry leaders, and business associations in both countries, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Union Minister will hold high-level bilateral meetings with Katherina Reiche, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, and Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery, as well as Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa.

Discussions during the meeting will focus on further strengthening the dynamic Indo-German economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhanced trade and investment cooperation.

The Minister will also hold a high-level meeting with Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral trade relations, Luxembourg's forthcoming State Visit to India, current regional developments, and key international issues.

As part of his Berlin visit, Minister Goyal will participate as a speaker at the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) - an annual summit that brings together leaders from business, government, and academia to deliberate on issues shaping the global economy.

At this flagship event, the Minister will be a panellist in the session titled "Leaders' Dialogue: Growing Together - Trade and Alliances in a Changing World."

The session will explore how nations and businesses are navigating an evolving global trade landscape, identifying practical pathways to enhance market access and build a new trading ecosystem that drives sustainable global growth.

A key component of the visit will include a series of one-on-one meetings with CEOs of leading German companies such as Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The Minister will also chair a Roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstandcompanies, and meet with representatives of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Asia-Pacific Association of German Business (APA).

"These interactions will provide a platform to explore synergies, facilitate investments, and promote stronger business-to-business linkages, particularly in sectors aligned with sustainability, innovation, and advanced manufacturing," the ministry said.

"This visit reflects the deepening alignment of strategic priorities between India and its European partners, aiming to translate high-level commitments into sustainable economic partnerships that foster innovation, resilience, and shared growth," the ministry statement concluded. (ANI)

