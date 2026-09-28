Piyush Goyal to visit United States for G20 trade ministers’ meeting from September 29

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will visit the United States to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting and engage with leaders of American industry, investors, and the startup community in Milwaukee, Chicago, and New York, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The week-long official visit will take place from September 29 to October 5, 2026. The engagements aim to pursue sustained economic cooperation, reflecting the view that progress across key sectors happens through partnering with different stakeholders.

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During the visit, Goyal will attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for September 30 and October 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following an invitation extended by the United States Trade Representative. The multilateral gathering will convene trade ministers representing G20 member economies to deliberate on international commerce priorities.

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According to the Ministry, India approaches the deliberations with a focus on institutional governance and equitable market access across global supply chains.

"India will engage constructively with all G20 members," the ministry noted, outlining New Delhi's stance ahead of the ministerial sessions.

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"India will work towards a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core, while ensuring adequate policy space for developing countries," the statement added.

On the sidelines of the multilateral forum in Milwaukee, Goyal will hold bilateral discussions with counterpart trade ministers. These specific engagements will focus on expanding economic opportunities for Indian farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and other domestic commercial entities.

These talks form part of ongoing negotiations to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and finalise an interim deal in alignment with the bilateral Joint Statement signed on February 7, 2026.

In Milwaukee and Chicago, Goyal will meet chief executive officers of major American corporations operating across manufacturing, consumer goods, agri-business, retail, and technology sectors. He will take part in targeted roundtables involving business leaders, startup founders, and innovative enterprises.

During these business sessions, the Commerce Minister will highlight the commercial opportunities India presents as an expanding manufacturing base and preferred investment destination, inviting American firms to deepen their commercial integration with Indian enterprises.

In Chicago, Goyal will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, alongside paying homage to Swami Vivekananda. The Minister will also interact with professional organisations representing the Indian diaspora community.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated that the official mission will further strengthen trade and investment ties between India and the United States while deepening India's collaborative engagement with its G20 partners. (ANI)

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