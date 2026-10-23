Piyush Goyal urges Indian diaspora in Germany to mentor youth, contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal urged the Indian diaspora in Germany to contribute to India's development by mentoring young people in their hometowns and villages, providing scholarships and sharing their professional expertise, while calling on the community to remain connected with its roots.

Addressing an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Goyal said members of the Indian community living abroad could help expand opportunities for children in India through mentorship, digital training and career guidance. He suggested that professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity could dedicate time to conducting online classes for students in their home states and villages.

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“If you can support anybody, any young child in your village, if you mentor, you support through scholarship, you do video call to train him,” Goyal said, highlighting the role of the diaspora in helping young people develop skills and explore career opportunities.

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He added that India should strive to ensure that every child born in the country has access to opportunities to build a good quality of life in India, rather than having to move abroad in search of better prospects.

The minister also called on Indians living overseas to contribute to the country's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said India, currently a USD 4 trillion economy, should aim to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of independence.

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“This is the collective resolve of the 140 crore people of India,” Goyal said, adding that Indians living abroad were also part of the country's growth story.

Emphasising the role of the diaspora in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision, he said overseas Indians could contribute their knowledge, capital, networks and professional experience to India's development and vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He described them as a “living bridge” that could facilitate investments, exports, business orders and service contracts between India and Germany.

“We cannot manufacture ambition. That ambition, that drive will have to come from the people,” Goyal said, stressing that government policies and infrastructure alone would not be sufficient without the ambition and participation of people in India and abroad.

Goyal also highlighted the importance of India's expanding free trade agreements and economic partnerships in strengthening the country's global position. He urged the diaspora to maintain a positive image of the Indian community in their countries of residence, noting its contribution to society and its peace-loving nature.

During the interaction, members of the Indian community raised issues including the possibility of direct flights between Berlin and New Delhi, support networks for Indian students in Germany, and initiatives to encourage young Indian-origin entrepreneurs, particularly in the deep-tech sector.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to Germany from October 22 to 24, followed by a visit to the Netherlands from October 24 to 27. (ANI)

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