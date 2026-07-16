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Home / Business / Piyush Tewari Conferred with the 2nd Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award 2026

Piyush Tewari Conferred with the 2nd Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 03:58 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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New Delhi [India], July 16: The Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP), in association with Porter, today conferred the 2nd Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award upon Shri Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution towards improving road safety, strengthening trauma care and advancing India's Good Samaritan movement. The Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award honours individuals whose courage, compassion and public service embody the values that Late Cheistha Kochhar stood for. The award was presented during a special ceremony held at the Research and Innovation Park, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

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Instituted in 2024 in the memory of Late Cheistha Kochhar, a public policy practitioner and behavioural scientist, the annual award celebrates individuals who dedicate themselves to creating lasting social impact. Inspired by Cheistha's belief that "what we create should last longer than we do," the award seeks to encourage acts of courage, empathy and selfless public service.

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Shri Piyush Tewari founded SaveLIFE Foundation following the tragic loss of a family member in a road accident, dedicating his career to making India's roads safer. Under his leadership, the organisation has played a pivotal role in strengthening emergency trauma response, training citizens and law enforcement personnel, and advocating for India's landmark Good Samaritan legal framework that protects bystanders who voluntarily assist road accident victims. Under his leadership, SaveLIFE pioneered India's Zero Fatality Corridor model, achieving over 50% reduction in deaths on high-risk highways.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) S.P. Kochhar, Father of Late Cheistha Kochhar, said, "As a father, it is comforting to know that Cheistha's memory continues to recognise and encourage people whose compassion creates a lasting impact on society. She believed that life is measured by the difference we make to others. Honouring Piyush Tewari this year is deeply meaningful because his work has saved countless lives and inspired an entire movement of ordinary citizens to become Good Samaritans."

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The Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award was instituted by C-DEP in 2024 to honour citizens whose actions inspire others to place humanity above hesitation. The inaugural award was presented to Shri Suraj Prakash Vaid, whose unwavering commitment over nearly four decades has helped save hundreds of road accident victims by ensuring they receive timely medical attention during the critical "Golden Hour".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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