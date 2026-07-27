PL Wealth maintains long-term optimism on Indian equities amid near-term turbulence

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): PL Wealth remains constructive on Indian equities over the long run, pointing to the country's "demographic profile, rising domestic investment, a deepening financial system, diversifying supply chains and improving energy security as the pillars of that view."

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PL Wealth's latest Market Outlook - July 2026 report noted that India's underlying economic engine is running steady even as crude prices, a softer rupee, and persistent foreign selling create near-term turbulence, pushing the firm to recommend a selective approach to equities.

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The report cited a provisional FY26 GDP of 7.7 per cent, with the Reserve Bank of India now projecting a slower growth rate of 6.6 per cent for FY27. Manufacturing and services activity stayed within expansion territory in June 2026 with purchasing managers' index readings of 54.2 and 57.4, while credit growth held at 17.7 per cent year-on-year.

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At the same time, the report flags an increase in inflation risk, noting that the central bank lifted its FY27 consumer price index estimate to 5.1 per cent. Persistently high crude oil prices, unresolved tensions in West Asia, and a rupee that structurally weakened toward the 94.5 to 95 mark against the US dollar are cited as key reasons markets could stay choppy in the coming months.

Inderbir Jolly, CEO of PL Wealth, said, "India is entering FY27 from a place of comparative strength, but that shouldn't be mistaken for calm -- oil, the rupee and an unpredictable Fed under new leadership are all live risks."

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"The RBI has paused, yet markets haven't; this calls for investors to prioritise quality and staying power over chasing the broader index," he added. "Nothing about the past quarter changes our medium-to-long-term conviction on India, which continues to rest on demographics, domestic investment and deepening financial markets."

In the macro environment, the report mentioned that the central bank held its repo rate at 5.25 per cent during its June meeting while raising its inflation forecast. Foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 667 billion, covering roughly 10.5 months of imports, and Goods and Services Tax collections for June 2026 rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.95 lakh crore. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,946 at the end of June 2026, registering a 6.5 per cent decline year-on-year.

For the short term spanning up to six months, the report expects a range-bound equity market shaped by energy prices, currency movements, and corporate earnings surprises, favouring a phased entry into large-cap and mid-cap stocks over lump-sum deployment.

On fixed income, PL Wealth sees the best risk-adjusted returns in short-end instruments spanning three months to three years, while gold is expected to trade within a range of USD 3,900 to USD 4,400 per ounce near-term. (ANI)

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