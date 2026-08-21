Plan a wedding App Builds Digital Wedding Operating System to Connect Couples, Families and Wedding Businesses

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Bengaluru-based wedding technology company Plan a wedding App is building an integrated digital platform aimed at addressing the fragmented nature of India's wedding industry by bringing couples, families, wedding planners, vendors and venues onto a connected ecosystem.

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Founded in 2021, Plan a wedding App has positioned itself as a Wedding Operating System, going beyond conventional wedding discovery platforms by combining consumer wedding planning tools with technology for wedding businesses.

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The Plan a wedding App ecosystem currently has more than 40,000 registered couples and 27,000 registered wedding businesses, according to the company. Its Wedding Business CRM has also crossed 10,000 downloads.

For couples, the Plan a wedding App provides a centralised platform to discover vendors and venues, explore wedding packages, request and compare quotations, manage vendors, budgets and checklists, coordinate family members and organise wedding information. The App also brings together digital invitations, event-wise RSVP management and guest coordination, enabling families to manage different wedding functions and guest responses at an event level rather than treating the wedding as a single event.

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One of the platform's distinctive features is its event-based Live Streaming capability. Couples and families can create separate live streams for individual wedding functions, allowing guests and relatives who cannot attend physically to participate virtually in the specific ceremonies and celebrations that matter to them. Unlike conventional live streaming arrangements that typically require separate links, platforms and technical coordination for different functions, the Plan a wedding App integrates live streaming within the wedding journey, making it easier to organise and share function-specific experiences with guests.

The Plan a wedding also incorporates intelligent planning capabilities to assist couples with areas such as wedding budgets, timelines, itineraries and recommendations.

On the business side, Plan a wedding Business App offers a dedicated Wedding Business CRM for planners, vendors and venues. The platform enables businesses to showcase services and packages, manage leads, generate quotations and professional proposals, manage events and client requirements, and collaborate with other wedding professionals.

"We realised that the wedding industry did not need another listing platform. It needed an integrated technology layer connecting the entire wedding journey," said Shank K Vasudev, Founder and CEO, Plan a wedding . "Our vision is to bring couples, families and wedding businesses onto one connected ecosystem and make wedding planning and execution more organised, transparent and efficient."

According to the company, the Plan a wedding is designed to address the multiple disconnected processes involved in planning a wedding, where families traditionally depend on messaging applications, spreadsheets, phone calls and individual vendor networks.

"A wedding is not a single transaction. It involves multiple businesses and stakeholders working together to create one experience," said Manoj Kumar B N, Co-Founder and CBO, Plan a wedding . "Our objective is to create technology that connects these stakeholders while helping wedding businesses manage their operations and customer relationships more efficiently."

Beyond wedding planning and business management, the Plan a wedding ecosystem is expanding into areas including guest engagement, wedding finance through its Wedding SIP proposition, wedding education and certification, and collaboration among wedding professionals.

The company aims to build a broader digital infrastructure for India's wedding industry through the Plan a wedding , connecting the consumer, business and guest sides of the wedding journey on a single technology ecosystem.

With India witnessing millions of weddings every year and a large network of wedding-related businesses operating across cities and regions, Plan a wedding believes the sector presents significant opportunities for technology-led transformation.

Simplify your wedding planning. Download the Plan a Wedding app: https://onelink.to/de4vwu

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