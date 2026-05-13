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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13: As environmental concerns continue to grow and cities expand rapidly, restoring green cover has become a critical priority for a sustainable future. Taking a proactive step in this direction, Plant A Billion Trees (PABT) is driving large-scale tree plantation initiatives aimed at creating long-term environmental impact across India.

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Plant A Billion Trees (PABT) is a mission-driven NGO dedicated to planting and protecting trees while building sustainable ecosystems. The organisation works with schools, corporates and communities to conduct structured plantation drives that focus not only on planting saplings but also on ensuring their long-term growth and survival.

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Recognised among the top NGOs for tree plantation fundraising near Chennai, PABT has been actively mobilising communities, institutions and businesses to support environmental restoration. With increasing awareness around climate change, the need for responsible environmental action has become a priority. PABT's initiatives focus on creating green spaces in urban and semi-urban areas, encouraging biodiversity, and promoting environmental awareness among younger generations.

Through its outreach programs with educational institutions, the organisation also aims to inspire students to become active participants in protecting the environment. This has helped position PABT among the top tree plantation NGOs in Chennai and nearby regions, working closely with schools, resident communities and volunteers to build greener neighbourhoods.

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Corporate partnerships form an important part of this initiative. As a CSR tree planting NGO in Chennai, PABT collaborates with organisations that wish to support sustainability through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs. These collaborations include sponsored plantation drives, employee engagement initiatives and long-term environmental sustainability projects. Such programs allow companies to actively contribute to environmental conservation while creating measurable social impact.

The organisation also encourages donations for tree plantation and supports fundraising for tree plantation NGOsthrough community campaigns, school initiatives and corporate partnerships. These efforts help expand plantation activities while ensuring that every tree planted is monitored and nurtured for long-term survival.

Several brands have already come forward to support the mission, including Birth Marque, 10 Sports Club, Golden Keys, Tracole, Rajamata, Krishko, Horicul, APM Group, Dawntown, Ceramic Pro, Namma Vetri IAS Academy and Klin Space, helping expand plantation efforts across different communities.

Looking ahead, PABT aims to scale its plantation drives across multiple cities, schools and public spaces with the vision of creating self-sustaining green zones and urban forests. The organisation remains committed to long-term care and monitoring of planted trees to ensure that every plantation effort contributes to a healthier ecosystem.

Speaking about the initiative Mr Shailendra Shivakumar , Founder & Chairperson Plant A Billion Trees (PABT) said "Our goal is not just to plant trees but to nurture them into thriving forests that support communities and ecosystems. We believe sustainability requires collective action, and we invite corporates and institutions to partner with us through CSR initiatives to create meaningful environmental impact."

As India faces the growing consequences of climate change, initiatives like Plant A Billion Trees (PABT) highlight the power of collective action in shaping a greener future. Every plantation effort today contributes to cleaner air, healthier ecosystems and stronger communities tomorrow. By bringing together responsible businesses, institutions and citizens, PABT is building a movement that goes beyond environmental awareness to real, measurable change--reminding us that the future of the planet depends on the choices and actions we take today.

For more details log in to https://pabt.in/

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