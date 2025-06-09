Planting Hope for a Greener Tomorrow: World Environment Day Event at Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram Rooted for Environmental Awareness & Action

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 9: On the occasion of World Environment Day, 5th June 2025, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram hosted a meaningful event titled 'Let's root for the future - literally!' that brought together school students, community members, dignitaries, and healthcare experts to promote environmental awareness and action.

The event was graced by Mr. N. Ravindrakumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban Division, as the Chief Guest, and Mr. Abdul Hafeez, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram, who joined hands with students, neighbourhood residents, and hospital staff to plant saplings and share the message of environmental sustainability. The event was also attended by eminent health experts, including Dr. G. K. Prakash, Consultant - Nephrology, and Transplant Physician, Dr. Vikas G. K., Consultant - Emergency Medicine, and Dr. Puneeth B. S., Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, who aimed to bring sustainable change for a greener tomorrow.

The day began with a plantation drive at Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya Udyanavana, a BBMP park maintained by the hospital. Students from Hymamshu Jyothi Kala Peetha School and Cluny Convent High School, accompanied by their teachers, along with the chief guest, community members, consultants, and senior citizens, took part in the activity.

As part of a learning experience, a guided tour of the park was organized, where students could explore posters that explained the ecological significance of various trees. This was followed by engaging activities such as an Essay Competition on the theme 'Ending Plastic Pollution Globally' and Handprint Tree Board as a pledge towards protecting the environment.

A special highlight of the event involved students getting a closer look inside the MARS Ambulance (Manipal Ambulance Response Service), learning about its services, and how it connects to community well-being during emergencies.

Mr. N. Ravindrakumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban Division, stated, "On this World Environment Day, it's encouraging for the hospital to invite students to participate in the sapling plantation drive. Children are the future stewards of our planet, and it is crucial to instill in them a sense of responsibility towards environmental conservation. Educating them about the impact of environmental pollution, like air and water contamination, is equally important. Initiatives like this plantation drive serve as powerful, experiences that nurture awareness and action in the young minds of tomorrow."

Ms Rajani, Subject Teacher, Hymamshu Jyothi Kala Peetha School, said, "Today, as we have gathered to attend the World Environment Day celebration by Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram, I would like to thank the team for the opportunity offered to our students. It's such an amazing program to participate and create awareness to protect our environment. We should definitely inculcate these good habits to save our surroundings and work towards a better and greener future."

Ms. Chetana, Computer Science Teacher, Cluny Convent High School, noted, "We were delighted to take part in the sapling plantation drive. The students also enthusiastically participated in the essay writing and quiz competitions. I had always associated Manipal Hospital primarily with patient care, but today I witnessed their admirable commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. Their initiative to engage young minds in such meaningful activities is truly commendable."

Through this initiative, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram inspired kids to be the Environmental Ambassadors of Tomorrow, where they gain environmental awareness to bring positive change for a greener urban ecosystem.

