Plastics For Change Wins Bharat Startup Challenge 2025, Secures INR 10 Cr Investment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Plastics For Change, a social enterprise revolutionizing plastic recycling through ethical sourcing and Fair Trade practices, has won the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge 2025. The recognition includes a Rs10 crore (USD 1.169 million) investment from Stride Ventures, in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Startup India.

Selected from over 120 startups across 22 states, Plastics For Change was recognised for its tech-enabled supply chain that connects informal waste collectors to global brands, bringing transparency, traceability, and dignity into the recycled plastics industry.

"This recognition affirms the value of our traceable and ethical sourcing platform," said Srinidhi Kashyap, Chief Operating Officer. "We help brands integrate recycled plastic into their supply chains with full transparency and social impact while supporting the people who make recycling possible."

Shifrah Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer, added, "Waste collectors are the backbone of the circular economy. This support allows us to scale with purpose, bringing more dignity, opportunity, and fairness into the supply chain."

Founded in 2016, Plastics For Change transforms discarded plastic into high-quality, Fair-Trade Verified recycled materials. The responsible sourcing platform connects informal waste collectors with global brands like L'Oreal, The Body Shop, and many more, enabling them to replace virgin plastic with ethically sourced recycled plastic. This initiative is all about improving the livelihoods of the ultra-poor and preventing plastic from entering the ocean.

With this funding, the organization will expand to more cities, strengthen its infrastructure, and enhance its traceability technology, empowering more brands to meet EPR and ESG goals through responsible sourcing.

This win is a milestone that reflects the potential of India's startup ecosystem to deliver solutions that are both sustainable and inclusive.

For more information, visit us: https://www.plasticsforchange.org/

