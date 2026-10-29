Platinum Vibe, the latest premium launch from Platinum Corp., brings a new expression of 'Hi-Design' contemporary luxury living to Versova

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Platinum Corp., a name synonymous with high-quality luxury developments, has recently launched Platinum Vibe, a premium residential development in Model Town, Versova, which is an amalgamated development of 2 society plots, thereby making it a perfect mix of size big enough to enable all lifestyle amenities while still keeping the density restricted to under 90 homes in all. Conceived around a sophisticated interplay of design, space and lifestyle, the project brings together expansive residences, refined interiors and a thoughtfully curated amenity offering, complemented by a setting that offers privacy while remaining well connected to the wider city. The 5 levels of surface car parking podiums serviced by a two-way ramp, ease out the most important aspect of car parking. In today’s times, this certainly qualifies as true luxury and sets this project apart from any other upcoming building in its vicinity.

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- A high-profile collaboration with celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan brings a distinctive design language to the project

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- Expansive 2.5 and 3 Bed residences combine generous proportions, private decks and sea views combined with uber-chic well curated lifestyle offerings and the “ultimate” luxury of surface parkings spread over 5 podium levels.

- More than 10,000 sq. ft. of amenities across the E-Deck and rooftop bring together wellness, recreation, and high-end social experiences

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- Set in Model Town, Versova, the project combines the privacy of a quaint residential neighbourhood with easy access to the buzzing & vibrant Lokhandwala neighbourhood, along with brilliant connectivity through the upcoming Coastal Road and existing Metro lines.

A key element of Platinum Vibe is its collaboration with celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, whose design sensibility shapes the character of the development. From the grand “5-star” like arrival experience to the larger-than-life luxury offerings and especially the thoughtfully planned residences with higher floor-to-ceiling heights, along with a strong emphasis on proportion, detailing, and material selection, truly puts this project into the highest orbit of luxury. The result is an uber-chic contemporary environment that feels refined while remaining attuned to everyday living.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Ratanghayra, Founder & CEO of Platinum Corp., said, “Platinum Vibe represents our vision of contemporary and design-focused residential development as an experience that extends well beyond the four walls of a home. We wanted to bring together thoughtful design, generous spaces, and curated amenities that genuinely enhance everyday living, while choosing a location that offers a sense of privacy along with vibrancy and strong connectivity. Our collaboration with Sussanne Khan adds a distinctive design identity to the project, which will appeal to discerning homebuyers looking for a residence that combines luxurious space with distinct design character at one of the most sought-after and promising locations.

Sussanne Khan, celebrity interior designer, said, “With Platinum Vibe, the intention was to create an environment that feels contemporary and refined while remaining warm and connected to everyday life. The design is rooted in proportion, materiality, and detail, but equally in how people move through and experience a home. The expansive decks and surrounding views create a natural relationship between the residences and their setting, while the common spaces extend that experience into areas for wellness, recreation and social interaction. It is this balance between design sophistication and everyday living that shaped the design of the project.”

The residences have been planned around a sense of openness and proportion. Platinum Vibe offers 2.5 Bed homes of approximately 880 sq. ft. carpet area and 3 Bed residences of approximately 1,100 sq. ft. alongside jodi and duplex options. Large living and dining spaces open onto expansive decks, extending the home outdoors, while spacious bedrooms, premium finishes and considered detailing create a sense of continuity throughout. Higher floors offer views towards the sea, while Vaastu-compliant planning and the project’s green surroundings further add to its premium residential appeal.

Sussanne has personally been involved in curating and designing the most appropriate amenities and experiences for the residents of this project. Spread across more than 10,000 sq. ft on the E-Deck and rooftop, she has thoughtfully put together spaces for wellness, recreation, entertainment and social interaction. A swimming pool and chill pool are complemented by a fitness centre, dance studio, yoga and meditation area, while a pickleball court, turf cricket and children’s play area provide opportunities for recreation. A party lawn, sky lounge and sky theatre create settings for hosting soirées

Platinum Vibe’s setting in Model Town, Versova, is integral to its appeal. Positioned behind Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and opposite Manoranjan Park, the development is located within a well-planned residential pocket that is surrounded by 3 beautiful gardens and offers a very green and serene environment. Lokhandwala Market, Four Bungalows Market and Versova Metro Station are minutes away.

Platinum Vibe also adds another landmark to Platinum Corp.’s growing portfolio of premium developments across some of the most desired western suburbs of Mumbai, reinforcing its focus on excellently located projects that combine thoughtful planning, distinctive design packed with uber luxury specifications and recreational amenities that are thoughtfully curated to compliment the lifestyles of its discerning residents.

About Platinum Corp.

Platinum Corp. is a professionally managed, forward-looking real estate development group anchored in Mumbai’s dynamic redevelopment landscape. Recognised as one of the city’s promising, location-driven brands, the company is distinguished by its commitment to timely delivery, thoughtful planning and a deeply customer-centric philosophy. Platinum Corp. goes beyond constructing buildings to create living experiences that reflect modern aspirations, urban sensibilities and long-term value.

For more information, visit: www.platinumcorp.in

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