PlatinumRx Ropes in Anupam Kher as Face of Brand to Help Indians Save on Medicines Through Trusted Branded Generic Options

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: PlatinumRx, an India-focused online pharmacy and branded generics platform, has announced its association with renowned actor Anupam Kher as its brand ambassador. The collaboration reflects PlatinumRx's commitment to helping consumers access quality medicines at affordable prices through trusted branded generic options.

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Known for his versatility and strong connect with audiences across generations, Anupam Kher brings a widely recognised and credible public presence to PlatinumRx's growing healthcare ecosystem. His association with the brand is expected to strengthen awareness around affordable and reliable medicine choices for Indian consumers.

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The partnership comes at a time when consumers are actively exploring ways to manage healthcare expenses without compromising on quality, particularly for long-term treatments where recurring medicine costs can account for a significant share of monthly household spending. Through its platform, PlatinumRx aims to make it easier for people to discover branded generic medicines and cost-effective alternatives, while encouraging them to make informed decisions in consultation with their doctors or pharmacists.

Commenting on the association, Ashutosh Pandey and Piyush Kumar, Co-founders, PlatinumRx, said:

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"We are delighted to welcome Anupam Kher as the face of PlatinumRx. His credibility, experience, and strong connection with people make him a natural fit for our mission of providing Indians access to trusted branded generic medicines. For families managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension or cardiac ailments, our branded generic options can bring monthly medicine bills down by up to 60% and that is often the difference between staying on treatment and skipping doses."

With Anupam Kher joining the brand, PlatinumRx plans to further expand its consumer outreach and strengthen awareness around its branded generic proposition across India. With 10 fulfilment centres currently operational, the company plans to add another 10 over the next five months, further expanding its reach and delivery capabilities across the country.

About PlatinumRx

PlatinumRx is an India-focused online pharmacy and branded generics platform working to make medicines more accessible and affordable for consumers. The platform enables customers to discover medicines, branded generic alternatives, and substitute options through a convenient digital experience. Every medicine on the platform is government approved and sourced from FDA-GMP approved manufacturing facilities. PlatinumRx focuses on helping consumers make informed choices while offering meaningful savings on recurring medicine expenses.

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