Play Without Limits, Create Without Compromise: Philips Evnia 34M2C8600PC Redefines the Gaming & Creator Workspace with Ultrawide QD-OLED Penta Tandem

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Evnia announced the launch of the 34M2C8600PC, a flagship 34-inch curved display engineered to eliminate the compromise between tournament-level gaming speed and color critical creative precision. Built on cutting-edge QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology, this 21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) 1800R curved monitor establishes a new benchmark for hybrid professionals who demand uncompromising visual fidelity by day and competitive esports performance by night.

QD-OLED Penta Tandem: Flawless Text Sharpness & Studio-Grade Color The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600PC resolves classic QD-OLED productivity limitations. Equipped with an innovative RGB V-stripe pixel layout, the panel removes color fringing on text and UI borders, offering ultra-sharp text readability for reading and design tasks. An advanced AR, anti-reflective coating scatters strong ambient light, retaining deep blacks and color accuracy in bright studios. The Graphene Cooling Shield dissipates heat from the blue-light layer to reduce burn-in, prolongs panel life, maintains stable brightness, precise color and sustained peak performance for high-end gaming.

Advertisement

For creative professionals, visual accuracy is absolute: • True-to-Life Color: Native 10-bit color depth, covering 99.3% DCI-P3 and 148.8% sRGB for cinema grade rendering.

Advertisement

• DisplayHDR™ True Black 500: certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500. Delivering stunningly accurate shadow detail with deeper blacks for a remarkable visual experience.

Esports-Grade Agility: 280Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time When the workday ends, the 34M2C8600PC instantly transforms into an uncompromising competitive battle station. Pushing refresh rates to an ultra-smooth 280Hz, paired with a near-instantaneous 0.03ms (GtG) response time, motion blur and ghosting are virtually eradicated.

Advertisement

Backed by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, gamers experience fluid, tear-free rendering with low-latency HDR tone mapping. To heighten sensory immersion, Evnia signature AI-enhanced Ambiglow dynamically analyzes onscreen imagery in real time, projecting responsive ambient lighting onto the rear wall to visually expand the game world beyond the bezel.

Clean Desk, Dual Power: Seamless Multi-Device Workflow • USB-C Docking: 90W Power Delivery, streamlines video, data, and device charging through a single clean connection.

• AI-enhanced gaming feature: Including stark shadow boost, smart crosshair, and smart sniper.

• CompactErgoBase stand supports height, tilt and swivel adjustment.

The modern power user is no longer just a gamer or just a creator—they are both, Philips Evnia 34M2C8600PC will be officially released in APAC region.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)