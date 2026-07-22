Playback Singer Riyaa Sengupta Lends Her Voice to the Energetic Track "Byaah To Baad" from Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi featuring the beautiful Larissa Bonesi

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Riyaa Sengupta celebrates an exciting milestone with the release of "Byaah To Baad," a vibrant, peppy dance number from the upcoming Bollywood film Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, set to hit theatres on 24th July 2026. The song, which was officially launched yesterday, has already started creating excitement among music lovers and movie audiences.

Advertisement

https://youtu.be/YanUA0x9_hY?si=5N7O8HliBtxjZkxf

Advertisement

Featuring the glamorous Larissa Bonesi, "Byaah To Baad" is a high-energy celebration track packed with infectious beats, lively choreography, and festive vibes, making it one of the standout promotional songs from the film. The song perfectly complements Larissa's dynamic screen presence and Riyaa's energetic, bright vocals and promises to be a favourite on dance playlists this season.

Riyaa Sengupta profile-

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/riyaasengupta?igsh=MTYzeHFtd3F4M3lmcw%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

For Riyaa Sengupta, the release marks another significant achievement in her growing journey as a playback singer. Known for her versatility and expressive vocals, Riyaa has built an impressive career spanning playback singing, commercial jingles, voice-overs, and live performances. Over the years, she has lent her voice to campaigns for leading brands and has sung across multiple platforms, earning recognition for her ability to adapt effortlessly to diverse musical styles.

Sharing her excitement, Riyaa Sengupta said:

"I'm thrilled to be a part of 'Byaah To Baad.' It's an energetic, fun-filled track that instantly lifts your mood, and seeing it come alive on Larissa Bonesi is truly exciting. I'm grateful to the entire team of Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi for this opportunity and can't wait for audiences to experience both the song and the film in theatres."

With its catchy hook, festive energy, and colourful visuals, "Byaah To Baad" is expected to become a popular dance anthem as audiences gear up for the theatrical release of Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi on 24th July 2026.

'Byaah To Baad' is sung by Riyaa Sengupta, Kaavir and Arushi Krishna and music of the song is given by Arushi Krishna. Lyrics of 'Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi' song 'Byaah To Baad' are written by J.P Gangwar. 'Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi' movie is directed by Akashaditya Lama. To know more about 'Byaah To Baad' song from Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra, Khushali Kumar, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Omkar Kapoor and Larissa Bonesi starrer 'Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi' watch the video.

Movie Trailer link-

https://youtu.be/Tw1je1iQs4s?si=jDU1NdA4GpCoM3F0

About Riyaa Sengupta

Riyaa Sengupta is a Mumbai-based playback singer, voice artist, and live performer with extensive experience across films, television commercials, radio, and multilingual music projects. Trained in both Indian classical and Western music, she has recorded for numerous brands, films, and independent projects, and continues to establish herself as one of the promising voices in the Indian music industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)