PLI scheme to attract Rs 3-4 lakh crore investment

PTI

New Delhi: The PLI scheme is expected to attract investments of Rs 3-4 lakh crore in the next four years and generate 2 lakh jobs as large projects in sectors, including semiconductor and pharmaceutical intermediaries, are expected to take off, the ICRA said. PTI

Govt initiatives work as toy exports rise

New Delhi: Government measures such as mandatory quality control and increasing customs duty have helped boost exports of toys from India, a top government official said on Wednesday.