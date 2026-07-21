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Home / Business / PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.4-lakh cr investment, generate more than 14.15 lakh jobs

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.4-lakh cr investment, generate more than 14.15 lakh jobs

Boost domestic production of mobile phones, pharmaceuticals & white goods

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The PLI schemes have collectively enabled exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their inception.
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The Centre on Tuesday said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes had resulted in actual investment of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore and employment generation of over 14.15 lakh (direct and indirect).

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The PLI schemes have collectively enabled exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their inception, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains. In the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector, mobile phone production has increased by around 2.4 times since the launch of the scheme. Mobile phone imports have declined by about 77 per cent, and around 99.2 per cent of mobile phones used in India are now manufactured domestically.

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The pharmaceuticals sector has recorded cumulative sales of over Rs 3.64 lakh crore under the scheme. It has also enabled the domestic manufacture of 1,931 pharmaceutical products, including 191 bulk drugs manufactured in India for the first time, thereby strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.

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In the bulk drugs sector, manufacturing capacity of about 55,000 MT has been established across 26 critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), significantly enhancing domestic production capacity and reducing import dependence for products such as paracetamol, levofloxacin and norfloxacin.

Meanwhile, the PLI scheme for manufacturing of medical devices has facilitated domestic manufacturing of advanced medical equipment. In the telecom & networking products sector, the scheme has supported the development of indigenous 4G technology and domestic manufacturing capability for 5G telecom equipment, strengthening India's telecom manufacturing ecosystem.

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The PLI scheme for white goods has contributed to a significant expansion in domestic manufacturing. Compressor manufacturing capacity has increased from 1 million units in 2021 to 10 million units in 2025-26, while localisation of key components such as PCBAs and cross flow fans has improved substantially, leading to domestic manufacturing of several critical air-conditioner components.

The cumulative exports reported under the sectors of PLI schemes have shown a steady increase over the last three years. The cumulative exports reported as on 31 March, 2024, were Rs 4 lakh crore, which increased to Rs 15.2 lakh crore as on 31 March, 2026.

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