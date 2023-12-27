PLI schemes for 14 sectors fetch Rs 95,000 cr investment

New Delhi, December 26

The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors have attracted over Rs 95,000 crore in investment till September this year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, as many as 746 applications have been approved till November 2023 under these schemes.

In the Union Budget 2021-22, the government announced an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for the schemes. — PTI

746 applications approved till Nov

