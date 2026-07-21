PLI schemes generate over Rs 15.2 lakh crore exports, attract Rs 2.4 lakh crore investment and over 14.15 lakh jobs: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have generated cumulative exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their inception, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains, while attracting investments of more than Rs 2.40 lakh crore and creating over 14.15 lakh direct and indirect jobs, the Lok Sabha was told on Tuesday.

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In a written reply in the Lower House of the Parliament, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the PLI schemes, launched across 14 key sectors with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, are aimed at enhancing domestic manufacturing, attracting investments, boosting exports, generating employment and improving India's global competitiveness.

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According to the Ministry, cumulative exports under the PLI schemes increased from Rs 4 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, to Rs 15.2 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

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Among the major sectoral outcomes, mobile phone production under the large-scale electronics manufacturing scheme has increased by around 2.4 times since its launch, while mobile phone imports have declined by about 77 per cent. The government said around 99.2 per cent of mobile phones used in India are now manufactured domestically.

In the pharmaceuticals sector, cumulative sales under the scheme have crossed Rs 3.64 lakh crore, with 1,931 pharmaceutical products, including 191 bulk drugs manufactured in India for the first time.

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The government also said the telecom and networking products scheme has supported indigenous 4G technology and domestic manufacturing capability for 5G telecom equipment, while the white goods scheme has expanded domestic manufacturing of key air-conditioner components and increased compressor manufacturing capacity from 1 million units in 2021 to 10 million units in 2025-26.

The government said implementation of the PLI schemes is reviewed periodically by the Empowered Group of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, with scheme guidelines being rationalised, stakeholder consultations held regularly and project monitoring strengthened to improve scheme uptake, accelerate investments, enhance production and exports, generate employment and strengthen domestic manufacturing ecosystems. (ANI)

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