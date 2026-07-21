PLI Textiles scheme generates over 33,000 jobs, attracts Rs 8,117 cr investment; Tamil Nadu leads employment

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Textiles has attracted investments worth Rs 8,117.64 crore and generated 33,427 new jobs, with Tamil Nadu recording the highest employment generation among states, according to data provided by the Ministry of Textiles on Tuesday.

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A total of 170 companies have been approved under the PLI scheme for Textiles, as of March 31, 2026. Tamil Nadu, with 17 approved companies, has generated 7,930 jobs and attracted investments of Rs 1,277.16 crore.

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Madhya Pradesh recorded the second-highest employment generation at 4,970 jobs, with 22 approved companies and investments of Rs 658.45 crore. Gujarat, which has the highest number of approved companies at 46, attracted investments of Rs 1,903.38 crore and generated 4,493 jobs.

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Karnataka recorded investments of Rs 1,515.99 crore and generated 5,611 jobs through six approved companies, while Bihar generated 3,465 jobs with investments of Rs 237.28 crore from two companies.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,619 jobs and investments of Rs 170.99 crore through five approved companies. Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported investments of Rs 237.10 crore and generated 1,310 jobs through six companies.

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Rajasthan, with six approved companies, attracted investments of Rs 219.91 crore and generated 1,139 jobs, while Maharashtra recorded investments of Rs 167.51 crore and generated 904 jobs through 24 approved companies.

Goa, despite having only one approved company, reported investments of Rs 1,355.87 crore and generated 692 jobs. Telangana recorded investments of Rs 362.66 crore and generated 258 jobs through two companies.

The data showed that several states reported no actual investment or employment generation as of March 31, 2026. These included Punjab, West Bengal and Odisha, while Uttar Pradesh recorded investments of Rs 4.63 crore but no employment figures were reported.

The scheme also covers Haryana, Assam and Himachal Pradesh, which recorded investments of Rs 1.36 crore, Rs 2.49 crore and Rs 2.85 crore, respectively. Haryana reported six jobs, while Himachal Pradesh recorded 30 jobs.

The PLI scheme for Textiles is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, attracting investments and generating employment in the sector. The state-wise data was provided by Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

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