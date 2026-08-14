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Home / Business / PM Internship Scheme helped youth gain skills, secure full-time jobs at big brands: Beneficiaries

PM Internship Scheme helped youth gain skills, secure full-time jobs at big brands: Beneficiaries

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday interacted with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), several of whom said the programme helped them gain practical skills, overcome personal barriers and secure full time employment opportunities under big brands.

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Sonu Kumar, who was working as a sales executive and running a cyber cafe in 2024, said the internship helped him secure better career prospects and urged the younger generation to apply for the scheme to pursue their aspirations.

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Despite holding an English Honours degree, Kumar received technical training to restore instruments during his internship, highlighting how PMIS opportunities are not necessarily limited to a candidate's academic qualification.

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"PM internship has made my life easy so that I can work in a good firm," he said urging coming generation to apply for PMIS so that they can "achieve their dreams."

In 2024, he was working as sales executive and also ran a cyber cafe, Reliance Industry officials told him about PMIS internship.

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Technical job of restoring instruments, but background is English Hons. not a engineering.

To this, FM Sitharman responded, "PMIS is not necessarily tied only to the qualification you have."

Another intern, who worked as a cashier at Vishal Mega Mart, said the experience helped her improve her customer interaction skills. "This opportunity has helped me improve myself and I wish to explore more in the retail sector," she said.

An intern from Gorakhpur who secured an internship at GAIL India working on SAP module said the programme provided valuable exposure to training and development, while her mentor helped her understand workplace etiquette and guided her throughout the internship.

An IBM intern said she initially doubted whether the programme was genuine but eventually secured a full-time opportunity with the company.

"I was completely introvert and shy...I have improved now..." she said when FM asked whether the programme helped her improve.

PMIS is an initiative by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that offers 12-month real-world internships in top 500 companies for youth aged 21-24 to build practical job skills and boost work experience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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