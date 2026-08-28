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Home / Business / PM Jan Dhan Yojana completes 12 years, over 59 crore bank accounts opened

PM Jan Dhan Yojana completes 12 years, over 59 crore bank accounts opened

Deposits cross Rs 3.16 lakh crore; scheme provides zero-balance accounts, RuPay cards, insurance and overdraft facility

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of his very first programmes on 28th August 2014, has completed 12 years on Friday.

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PMJDY have witnessed a transformation in India’s financial landscape, and the scheme has become a torchbearer for financial inclusion worldwide.

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As part of a scheme, the Finance Ministry remains committed to supporting marginalised and economically disadvantaged sectors through robust financial inclusion schemes and outreach. PMJDY ensures that every unbanked adult has access to a basic bank account—with no minimum balance requirement and no maintenance charges.

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Each account comes with a free RuPay debit card, offering an accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, encouraging digital transactions and financial security. Account holders are also eligible for an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000, providing a safety net during emergencies.

PMJDY accounts have also played a pivotal role in extending life and accident insurance to millions of workers in the unorganised sector, through Jan Suraksha schemes, viz. PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

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Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said, “We should not see PMJDY just in the light of the opening of more than 59 crore accounts, garnering a deposit balance of Rs 3.17 lakh crore, or the issuance of 41.29 crore free-of-cost RuPay cards, but in its transformation of the banking and financial landscape of the country, where the delivery of financial services to the last person in society—the poorest of the poor—has been made possible without delay or the involvement of middlemen.”

As on August 19, the total number of PMJDY accounts stands at 59.09 crore; 55.7 per cent (32.92 crore) of Jan Dhan account holders are women, and 77.8 per cent (45.95 crore) of Jan Dhan accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas.

Total deposit balances under PMJDY accounts stand at Rs 3,16,514 crore. Deposits have increased about 12.8 times, while the number of accounts has increased 2.3 times in the last 12 years.

Furthermore, the average deposit per account is Rs 5,356 as on August 19.

The average deposit per account has increased 3.4 times in the last 12 years.

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