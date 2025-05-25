PM Modi highlights entrepreneurial spirit of Northeast, mentions 'crafted fibres'

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the vibrant cultural and entrepreneurial spirit of India's Northeastern states.

In his 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi mentioned the recently concluded Rising North East Summit 2025 and praised the Northeast's initiatives that blend tradition with modern innovation.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Crafted Fibres, a unique fashion brand from Sikkim founded by veterinary doctor-turned-entrepreneur Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia.

Crafted Fibres stands as an example of self-reliance and cultural pride of the Northern states.

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Just a couple of days ago, I went to the first Rising North East Summit. Before that, we also celebrated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' dedicated to the strength of the Northeast. The North East is something extraordinary; its strength, its talent, is really amazing. I have come to know an interesting story about crafted fibres. Crafted fibres is not just a brand; it is a beautiful confluence of Sikkim's tradition, the art of weaving, and the sense of fashion today."

"It was started by Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia, a Veterinary Doctor by profession. He thought, "Why not give a new dimension to weaving?" And this thought gave birth to Crafted Fibres. He doesn't just make clothes; he weaves lives. He provides skill training to local people, making them self-reliant," PM Modi said.

Held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the two-day summit brought together investors from across the globe, reaffirming that the Northeast is not just a region but a strategic growth corridor for Viksit Bharat.

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 concluded with attracting investment commitments of Rs 4.3 lakh crore, according to an official statement.

Several landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) were signed with major national and international investors across key sectors.

During the summit, the Sikkim government signed an MoU with SM Hotels and Resorts with an investment intent of Rs 250-300 crore. The Arunachal Pradesh government also signed an MoU of Rs 150 crore with the Farm Native Group. The Meghalaya government signed a Rs 4,000 crore MoU with Agri-Bio Fuels Global Ltd.

The Meghalaya government and Inlambi Pvt Ltd signed an MoU for Rs 1,000 crore. The Manipur government also signed a major MoU of Rs 1,000 crore with Inlambi Pvt Ltd. The Tripura government signed a Rs 500 crore MoU with the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust for Sri Sri University and an Ayurveda College and Hospital.

Beyond the marquee MoUs, the summit recorded a total of 803 investment intents through roadshows, B2G meetings, and PSU/public-private proposals. Roadshows held across states contributed Rs 99,533 crore in interest; PSUs brought in Rs 1.27 lakh crore; industrial houses pledged Rs 1.58 lakh crore; and B2G meetings during the summit itself resulted in over Rs 18,600 crore worth of commitments, as per the release. (ANI)

