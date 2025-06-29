DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / PM Modi highlights Meghalaya's Eri Silk in Mann Ki Baat, calls it 'Ahinsa Silk'

PM Modi highlights Meghalaya's Eri Silk in Mann Ki Baat, calls it 'Ahinsa Silk'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:20 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, lauded the traditional Eri Silk of Meghalaya, which has gained global recognition.

Advertisement

PM Modi stated that the production process of Eri Silk does not involve killing silkworms, making it an ethical and eco-friendly alternative in the global textile market. That is the reason the Meghalaya silk is also called 'Ahimsa Silk'.

"Eri Silk from Meghalaya was recently awarded a GI tag... The tribes of Meghalaya, especially the Khasi community, have preserved it for generations and enriched it with their skills... The silkworms that produce this are not killed, which is why it is known as 'Ahimsa Silk,'" PM Modi said during his Man Ki Baat.

Advertisement

Emphasising its environmental appeal, the Prime Minister said that Eri Silk presents an opportunity because of its characteristics.

"It is a perfect product for the global market since there is an increased demand for products that don't harm the environment," he added.

Advertisement

PM Modi also highlighted the functional benefits of the fabric, noting that Eri Silk keeps the wearer warm in winter and cool in summer, a unique property that makes it suitable for all climates.

"This silk keeps you warm during winters and cool during summers," he added.

Further praising the role of local communities, he said, "Women of Meghalaya are taking this to a larger scale via self-help groups," showcasing how grassroots efforts are empowering women and expanding the reach of indigenous products.

Eri Silk is renowned as the world's only vegan silk, where, unlike other silks, the moth inside the cocoon is not killed. Instead, the moth naturally exits the cocoon, leaving it behind for us to use. This ethical and eco-friendly process sets Eri Silk apart, making it a symbol of compassion and sustainability in the textile industry.

Last year, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, obtained the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its Eri Silk directly from Germany on the nation's 78th Independence Day.

This remarkable accomplishment not only elevates the region's traditional craftsmanship but also positions Eri Silk as a globally recognised, sustainable textile.

This achievement further solidifies the silk's status as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, underscoring its authenticity and regional significance.

This certification marks a pivotal step in bringing Eri Silk closer to penetrating the global export market, expanding its reach, and establishing a strong international presence.

The milestone also opens new doors for Eri Silk, positioning it as a leading eco-friendly fabric in the international market and showcasing the region's potential in contributing to the global textile industry. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts