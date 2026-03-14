Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commissioned the Haldia Bulk Terminal (HBT) and formally dedicated it to the nation.

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Designed to handle dry bulk cargo at an annual capacity of 4 MMTPA, the terminal is a fully automated bulk facility on the Hooghly River with direct rail connections - a structural upgrade for bulk cargo movement through India's eastern maritime corridor.

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"The Haldia Bulk Terminal is a next-generation facility that brings full mechanisation and direct rail evacuation to the Hooghly, setting a new benchmark for efficiency on India's eastern seaboard. By eliminating jetty dumping and lowering cargo loss through advanced automated systems, we are ensuring cleaner, safer and more sustainable operations. The terminal will play a pivotal role in strengthening industrial supply chains of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, while supporting the Prime Minister's vision of lowering logistics costs through modern multimodal infrastructure," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

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Located within the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, the terminal has been developed under a 30-year concession through the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model by HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd, and delivered within its construction window, from commencement on 14 July 2023 to commissioning readiness today. This showcases the execution capability of APSEZ in executing projects on time, every time.

Strategically positioned on the western bank of the Hooghly River, the terminal is equipped to handle imported coal and a range of dry bulk commodities.

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The east coast accounts for about 60% of India's dry bulk imports, including coal, bauxite and limestone, making Haldia the most efficient and direct maritime entry port for the steel, aluminium and power industries of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. This capacity addition will materially reduce logistics costs and turnaround times for these industries.

Since the commencement of construction, APSEZ has executed the infrastructure works, such as the installation of a 2,000 T Railway Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and the commissioning of a 1.54 km dedicated railway line, enabling direct ship-to-train cargo evacuation; Refurbishment of the existing jetty; Installation of advanced conveyor systems, automating the process; Deployment of two stacker-cum-reclaimers for automated stockyard management; Addition of two mobile harbour cranes for faster vessel discharge

The RWLS and the dedicated rail line are the terminal's most consequential features. Together, they allow bulk cargo discharged from vessels to load directly onto railway wagons and connect to the main lines, reducing port dwell time and cutting the delivered cost of raw materials for industrial consumers across three states.

The Haldia Terminal is a direct expression of India's Sagarmala programme and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, both of which prioritise multimodal port infrastructure to reduce India's logistics costs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication of the facility reflected the national strategic importance of modernising the eastern seaboard. (ANI)

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