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New Delhi [India], June 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rairangpur Sports Stadium in the presence of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, marking a significant milestone in the development of world-class sports infrastructure in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. The inauguration represents a major step towards strengthening grassroots sports and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes in the region.

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Located in Rairangpur, the hometown of President Droupadi Murmu, the newly developed sports complex has been built to international standards, offering athletes access to professional-grade facilities without having to relocate to larger cities. The project reflects the Government's vision of promoting sports excellence by creating modern infrastructure in emerging regions across the country.

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The sports stadium is equipped with a FIFA-standard football field, enabling the venue to host professional-level football training and competitions. It also features a World Athletics-certified synthetic running track designed to support track and field events that meet international performance standards. In addition, the complex includes dedicated tennis courts and pickleball courts, catering to a wide range of sports disciplines and encouraging greater participation among athletes of all ages.

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To ensure uninterrupted sporting activities during evenings and major events, the stadium has been fitted with 32-metre high-mast flood lighting, providing excellent visibility and enhancing the overall playing experience. Every element of the facility has been carefully designed to deliver a safe, high-quality, and competition-ready environment that nurtures talent and supports athletic development.

The Rairangpur Sports Stadium is expected to become a key sporting hub for Odisha, creating opportunities for young athletes to train, compete, and excel on national and international platforms. By bringing international-standard infrastructure closer to local communities, the facility aims to inspire greater participation in sports while fostering a culture of fitnesss and discipline

Designed and executed by Great SportsTech, South Asia's leading sports infrastructure company, the Rairangpur Sports Stadium reflects a commitment to delivering world-class sports facilities that inspire athletic excellence and community development. With extensive expertise spanning football, athletics, hockey, tennis, cricket, and multi-sport infrastructure, the company has successfully delivered projects ranging from grassroots training centres to international-standard competition venues.

The Rairangpur Sports Stadium marks an important milestone in Odisha's sporting journey, providing athletes with modern infrastructure designed to support training, competition, and long-term development. As a landmark addition to the region's sports ecosystem, the facility is expected to nurture emerging talent, encourage greater participation in sports, and create new opportunities for future generations. The project also reflects India's continued focus on developing high-quality sports infrastructure that enables athletes to train, compete, and achieve their full potential on national and international stages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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