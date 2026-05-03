New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian space-tech startup GalaxEye on Sunday announced the launch of Drishti- a made-in-India satellite that combines radar and optical sensors in real time to provide high- resolution images of the same place at the same time, irrespective of weather conditions.

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The Bengaluru-based startup said that its innovation, the "world's first OptoSAR satellite" was placed in orbit aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States. It was one of the 45 payloads on the CAS500-2 mission.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it "a major achievement" in India's space journey.

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The firm said the launch was a milestone in the advancement of Earth observation technologies and reinforces India's growing capabilities in the global space sector. At 190 kg, it is India's largest privately built satellite.

The optical images ensure clarity and intuitiveness, while radar images, through a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), brings all-weather reliability.

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"Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building," the Prime Minister said in a post on social media.

Congratulating the team, he added, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye."

The company, in its announcement, said the mission marks the culmination of years of work. "Mission Drishti... Launching May 3rd 2026. After years of building, testing and iterating, we are ready for orbit," GalaxEye said, while offering "a closer look at the world's first OptoSAR imaging satellite."

Founded in 2021 by engineers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, GalaxEye focuses on advancing Earth observation technologies. The company said its OptoSAR imaging system is designed to unlock new capabilities in satellite-based imaging.

"OptoSAR imagery enables insights that were impossible with traditional satellites," the company said, adding that it is being designed to be "reliable, predictable, and ready to power the next generation of applications."

Mission Drishti is described as India's largest privately built satellite and is expected to deliver high-resolution imagery among private sector players, marking a significant step in the country's growing private space ecosystem.

Traditionally, creating a multi-layered analysis required data from two separate satellites: one with a SAR sensor and one with an optical sensor. This approach introduces unavoidable errors from differences in viewing angle and capture time For mission-critical applications, this level of uncertainty is unacceptable, the firm said.

Mission Drishti is a dual-use Earth observation Satellite, supporting use cases across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning.

The satellite is expected to complement India's broader initiatives, including the active 29 Earth Observation satellites outlined in ISRO's recent annual report.

The startup is led by CEO and Co-founder Suyash Singh and CTO and Co-founder Denil Chawda.

GalaxEye recently announced a landmark partnership with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, for the global distribution of its satellite imagery.

This collaboration is expected to enhance access to advanced Earth observation data for a wide range of applications. The successful launch of this mission also reflects the rapid progress of India's private space sector over recent years, highlighting a transition toward high-value, innovation-driven contributions to the global space economy.

"The sustained effort over the last five to six years on confidence-building, capacity-building, and the commercialisation of India's private space technology ecosystem is now showing tangible results. Mission Drishti by GalaxEye is a fine example of this - the world's first OptoSAR satellite from an Indian private player. As more Indian space companies demonstrate their capabilities through real missions and engagement with global customers, confidence in India's space ecosystem will continue to strengthen, creating greater demand both in India and overseas. I compliment the GalaxEye team on this important milestone and wish them continued success," said Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center. (ANI)

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