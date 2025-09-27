DT
Home / Business / PM Modi launches BSNL's 'swadeshi' 4G network, says India to emerge as global telecom manufacturing hub

PM Modi launches BSNL’s ‘swadeshi’ 4G network, says India to emerge as global telecom manufacturing hub

Modi also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider

PTI
Jharsuguda (Odisha), Updated At : 06:06 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
In a major boost to telecommunication infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack, marking India’s entry into a coveted league of nations that manufacture telecom equipment.

Modi, who launched the facility on the occasion of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s silver jubilee, also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider.

These towers have been built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) technology, he said.

While lauding the BSNL and its partners’ dedication, Modi said the launch of the ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack marked India’s entry into a league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, which manufacture home-grown telecom equipment.

Stating that when telecom services like 2G, 3G, and 4G were introduced globally and India remained dependent on foreign technology for these services, Modi said, “Now, India is advancing towards becoming a global telecom manufacturing hub”.

The PM said the expansion of 4G technology will directly benefit over two crore people nationwide. “Approximately 30,000 villages, which previously lacked high-speed internet access, will now be connected through this initiative,” Modi said.

He added that the 4G services will benefit tribal regions, remote villages, and hilly areas the most.

“Children in rural areas will be able to attend online classes, farmers in distant locations will be able to check crop prices, and patients will find it easier to consult doctors through telemedicine,” the PM said, adding that this initiative will also greatly benefit the armed forces personnel, enabling them to communicate securely through enhanced connectivity.

Underlining that India has already rolled out the fastest 5G services, the Prime Minister noted that the BSNL towers inaugurated now are readily equipped to support 5G services as well.

