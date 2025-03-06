DT
PT
PM Modi moots school courses on cooperative sector, chairs meet

PM Modi moots school courses on cooperative sector, chairs meet

Recommends use of Agristack to expand agriculture and related activities in cooperative sector
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mooted school courses on the cooperative sector as he chaired a high-level review meet of the sector.

Emphasising the need for partnerships with global cooperative organisations to expand the Indian cooperative sector, the Prime Minister stressed on promoting organic products through cooperative organisations with special focus on export markets.

He recommended the use of Agristack to expand agriculture and related activities in cooperative sector and proposed the introduction of cooperative courses in schools and educational institutions

The meeting attended by Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah; Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation Ashish Kumar Bhutani; Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to PM Shaktikanta Das and Adviser to PM Amit Khare, also discussed the National Cooperation Policy 2025 which seeks to realise the vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samruddhi’

The National Cooperation Policy focuses on accelerating rural economic development, while prioritising women and youth.

