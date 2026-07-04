New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): India's semiconductor journey is moving into commercial production mode, with the inauguration of the country's third chip plant in Sanand today marking a key milestone in building a domestic ecosystem and reducing import dependence, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

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The MiniSter spoke to media on sidelines of the Commencement of Commercial Production event at CG Semi's OSAT Facility scheduled to be held today in Sanand, Gujarat. The Minister said this development represents a major step forward in strengthening and reinforcing India's position in the global semiconductor value chain.

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Vaishnaw said the semiconductor industry has been a national priority for the last 60 years. "Finally, it was possible with the vision and execution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. He noted the pace of execution, with the first plant inaugurated in Sanand on 28th February, the second on 31st March, and the third plant being inaugurated today on 4th July.

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Alongside the semiconductor milestone, Vaishnaw announced five key infrastructure decisions taken during a meeting with Ahmedabad leaders aimed at easing urban mobility and upgrading rail connectivity.

First, he said, an underpass is being built in Omnagar, Ahmedabad, and officials have been instructed to complete the work before Navratri. Second, a new master plan has been prepared for Asarwa station, which has historical significance as one of Ahmedabad's oldest areas. Under the plan, a new station will come up in the designated area and the surrounding zone will be developed as a big terminal, with the DRM office also located there.

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Third, the government will create a second entry from Saranpur at Ahmedabad station to improve access and enable development on that side. Vaishnaw noted that Ahmedabad station is already being developed as a world-class facility. To address congestion, a flyover from Shahpur in Ahmedabad was also discussed with the Monument Authority. The Minister said he spoke to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on phone and received assurance of full cooperation to help solve a major city problem.

Fourth, an extension of the station road from Sabarmati to Sabarmati station was discussed to ensure people can reach the station easily, with a detailed master plan already prepared.

Vaishnaw also gave an update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, saying work is progressing very fast and the project is now almost 80% complete. He said the first section from Surat to Bilimora will be inaugurated next year in 2027, followed by Wapi to Surat, Wapi to Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad to Thane, and finally Ahmedabad to Mumbai. "A lot of hope for the country has been fulfilled for many years," he said. (ANI)

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