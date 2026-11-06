PM Narendra Modi Invites ITL MD Dr. Deepak Mittal to Official Luncheon Honouring Liechtenstein Crown Prince

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: The world’s most formidable enterprises have been built by the visionaries who always had the courage to transform their bold ambitions into international success stories. International Tractors Limited (ITL) today stands tall as a powerful example of India’s engineering excellence transforming into a globally respected force.

As the company celebrates three decades of a glorious journey in 2026, ITL has marked a distinguished moment of national prestige. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, ITL recently received a prestigious invitation from Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to a special luncheon honouring H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein, on 27th October 2026 at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. The event aimed to strengthen bilateral and economic cooperation under the EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

H.S.H. Crown Prince Alois’s visit to India, alongside a high-level delegation of top European industrialists, underlines the rapidly strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and Liechtenstein. Following the implementation of the historic India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, top-level discussions focused primarily on expanding cooperation across key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, sustainable development, and cross-border enterprise investment.

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The occasion marked a significant moment with the presence of visionary Indian business leaders like Dr. Deepak Mittal and the crucial role of visionary private-sector leaders in boosting bilateral trade, strengthening technological partnerships, and building a robust commercial bridge between India and Central European economies.

The iconic story of ITL’s global ascent began three decades ago in 1996, when the company rolled out its very first tractor from Hoshiarpur, and inscribed the word ‘INTERNATIONAL’ prominently on it. For a young Indian manufacturer operating from a small non-industrial town, it was an audacious declaration of intent to compete with the world’s finest and offer world class quality in its tractors.

Over the years, the company continued to strengthen Indian engineering standards on the global stage, and what began as an ambitious dream has today evolved into a formidable international enterprise. The company today has been firmly holding the position of India’s No. 1 Tractor Export Brand consistently for the last 8 years, established its presence across 150+ countries and ranks among the world’s five largest tractor brands with leadership positions in 15 countries in the addressable segment.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “It is a privilege to be part of an occasion that reflects India’s growing engagement and stature on the international stage. I am sincerely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for this distinguished invitation to the luncheon honouring H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein. The implementation of the historic India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, top-level discussions focused primarily on expanding cooperation across key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, sustainable development, and cross-border enterprise investment. It also underlined the global stature of private Indian giants like ITL which is leading the Indian tractor growth story at the world stage where every 3rd tractor exported from our country is a Sonalika/Solis brand.

Three decades ago, when we inscribed ‘INTERNATIONAL’ on our very first tractor, it was our bold ambition to take Indian engineering to the world and today, it is immensely gratifying to see how far that ambition has taken us to stand tall among the top 5 global tractor giants. What makes this journey truly meaningful is the opportunity to contribute to India’s emergence as a globally respected manufacturing powerhouse. The true strength of an Indian enterprise lies not just in how far it has come, but in how boldly it continues to challenge global benchmarks. I believe our greatest achievements are still ahead of us as we are determined to take India’s manufacturing excellence to even greater heights.”

About Sonalika Tractors:

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Founded in 1996, Sonalika Tractors is the No.1 tractor export brand from India and one of the leading tractor brands in the country. Guided by its philosophy of ‘Jeetne Ka Dum’, Sonalika has grown from Hoshiarpur, Punjab into an impossible Indian success story that is globally respected with a presence across 150+ countries.

Sonalika operates the world’s largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant that delivers high-performance tractors engineered for diverse farming applications and conditions. The company is a proud Fortune 500 India organisation among India’s largest 500 companies, recognised for its manufacturing excellence, technology leadership, and farmer-first approach. The brand continues to be the pioneer in the tractor industry to introduce price transparency for farmers by publicly announcing tractor prices and service costs on its website.

Sonalika is celebrating 30 glorious years in 2026 of empowering farmers, strengthening rural prosperity, and amplifying India’s leadership in global farm mechanisation landscape.

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