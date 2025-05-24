PM Narendra Modi urges states to develop at least one global-standard tourist destination

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states on Saturday to develop at least one global-standard tourist destination to attract international visitors and boost the local economy.

During the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier on Saturday, the PM said that the G20 Summit helped India get recognised as a global tourist destination, but states should leverage the opportunity.

He urged the states to develop at least one tourist destination of global standards and expectations, according to a statement by NITI Aayog.

He said that 25-30 such tourist destinations can be created across India, NITI Aayog release added.

The 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 states and seven UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Going further, the Prime Minister said that it is the aspiration of every Indian for the country to be a Viksit Bharat. It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. He observed that if all states work together towards this goal, then we will make stupendous progress.

He also said that we should commit that every state, every city, every village will be developed, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047.

PM said that India has emerged among top five economies of the world and 25 crore have escaped poverty. He emphasised that India needs to increase the speed of this transformation. He encouraged states to leverage their manufacturing strengths. He said that the Government of India has announced the Manufacturing Mission.

PM observed that global investors are hugely interested in India. He encouraged the states to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments. Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said states should utilise it to the optimum.

Emphasising on skilling, Prime Minister said that NEP gives emphasis on education and skill. He said that states must plan for various skills which are attuned to modern technologies like AI, semiconductor, 3D printing. He said that we can become the skill Capital of the world because of our demographic dividend. Prime Minister said that a Rs 60,000 crore scheme for skilling has been approved by GoI. States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training hubs to enhance skilling.

PM cited cyber security as a challenge as well as an opportunity. Hydrogen and Green Energy were emphasised by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities.

PM observed that India is urbanising rapidly. He asked the states to make cities the engine of sustainability and growth and urged them to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He noted that a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund is being created for seed money.

PM emphasised on the huge strength of India's Nari Shakti. He urged to change laws for women so that they can join the growth trajectory. He observed that there should be reforms in public and private sectors for working women with focus on their ease of working.

PM encouraged States to Interlink Rivers within States to battle water scarcity as well as floods. He appreciated Bihar which has recently started Kosi-Mochi connection grid. He also appreciated Aspirational Districts Programme which has been a success through collective efforts.

The Prime Minister said that in agriculture, we must focus on the lab to land. He spoke about the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, in which about 2,500 scientists will go to villages and Rural Centres in the coming days, where they will deliberate on topics such as crop diversification and chemical-free farming. He asked all CMs to support this endeavour.

Prime Minister emphasised the need to focus on the delivery of health services. He said that we must check for oxygen plants and preparations to be ready for any COVID-related challenges. He said that the states need to expand telemedicine so that good doctors can be connected from District Hospitals and E-Sanjeevani and teleconsultation benefits should be made available.

Chief Minister/Lt. Governors gave various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed steps being taken in their states. Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted were in the fields of agriculture, education and skill development, entrepreneurship, drinking water, reducing compliances, governance, digitalisation, women empowerment, cyber security, etc. Several states also shared their endeavours to create a State Vision for 2047.

Prime Minister asked NITI Aayog to study the suggestions of States and UTs made during the meeting. He said the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog is a milestone of its 10 years of journey which defines and outlines the vision for 2047.

He observed that the Governing Council Meetings have helped in nation building and it has emerged as a platform for joint action and shared aspirations. (ANI)

