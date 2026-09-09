PM Narendra Modi Witnesses Perfios' Showcase of the AI-Powered Future of Banking at GFF 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: In a major milestone for India's financial technology sector at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, Perfios, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, was selected among an elite cohort of six technology companies to present its AI breakthroughs for BFSI directly to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unveils India's first Agentic AI Operating System for inclusive credit delivery across rural, MSME, and youth economic pillars.

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The high-profile showcase highlighted Perfios' role as the technological backbone of India's evolving financial ecosystem. Perfios unveiled its next-generation Agentic AI Operating system - a smart, autonomous operating system designed to help banks evaluate credit based on everyday real-world data, making formal loans accessible to millions of underserved citizens across India.

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Moving beyond traditional software wrappers, Perfios demonstrated how its AI agents operate as autonomous, self-learning entities built on Perfios' two decades of experience in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. With 90% of India's digital loans powered by Perfios, 1,000+ Banks, NBFCs and fintechs relying on its technology, and its solutions powering financial institutions across 20+ countries, Perfios is helping enable faster and fairer access to credit for 25M+ businesses.

"Presenting our vision directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an extraordinary honour for all of us at Perfios," said Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and Group CEO, Perfios."During the showcase, we demonstrated how Agentic AI can drive meaningful change across rural communities, MSMEs and Young India. For instance, a rural woman cattle grazer seeking credit could be assessed using everyday signals such as dairy collection payouts, milk yield history and UPI transactions to build a credible credit profile and unlock formal credit. From helping small shop owners access government schemes to guiding young adults with smart budgeting, our AI agents are making financial services simpler, faster and fairer for everyone."

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During the live interaction with PM Modi, Perfios highlighted how its AI technology transforms lives across three key pillars of India's economy:

* For Rural India: Turns daily dairy collection payouts and UPI records into a trusted credit profile, giving rural farmers direct access to formal bank loans.

* For Small Businesses (MSMEs): Combines GST, trade, and banking data in seconds to help small business owners quickly find and apply for government funding schemes like PM Mudra (PMMY) and PM Vishwakarma.

* For Young India: Analyzes earning, saving, and spending habits to offer personalized budgeting advice and timely investment guidance.

The interaction with the Prime Minister showcased India's Agentic AI growth story and the role of homegrown innovation in shaping the future of financial services.

At GFF 2026, from September 9 to 11, Perfios will showcase 'Agents You Can Bank On', its portfolio of eight specialized AI solutions spanning the financial services ecosystem, at Booth i1.

* Lending featured CAM, Agentic Underwriting and Data Intelligence Bridge (DIB), supporting automated credit assessment, AI-assisted underwriting and intelligent document processing and orchestration.

* Fraud and Compliance featured Clari5 Genie and DPDP Suite, enabling AI-led fraud and AML investigations and supporting organisations in operationalising compliance with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

* Insurance featured Agentic Distribution and Health Claims and Agentic PAS, applying AI across onboarding, distribution, underwriting, claims and fraud intelligence.

* Customer Servicing and Origination featured CognifAI Assist, combining AI voice assistance with secure visual co-browsing to guide customers through complex servicing and origination journeys.

* Collections featured Orca AI, a multi-agent AI orchestration platform designed to determine the right collections action in real time while operating within defined compliance and policy guardrails.

About Perfios:

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS TechFin serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 20 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

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