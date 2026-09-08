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Home / Business / PM-SETU approves Rs 735.70 crore plans for ITI clusters in Rajasthan, UP, Telangana

PM-SETU approves Rs 735.70 crore plans for ITI clusters in Rajasthan, UP, Telangana

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ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The National Steering Committee under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) has approved Strategic Investment Plans worth Rs 735.70 crore for three ITI clusters in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, taking the scheme's total sanctioned investment to Rs 2,171 crore across nine ITI clusters.

The approvals are aimed at accelerating the transformation of government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through an industry-led approach, with investments in infrastructure, new courses and training programmes aligned with evolving industry requirements, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a release.

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The 5th National Steering Committee meeting, chaired by MSDE Secretary Debashree Mukherjee, approved Rs 241 crore for the Bhiwadi ITI cluster in Rajasthan, Rs 254.30 crore for the Medchal cluster in Telangana and Rs 240.40 crore for the Meerut cluster in Uttar Pradesh.

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In Rajasthan, H.G. Infra Engineering's plan covers five ITIs, with Government ITI Bhiwadi as the main institute. In Telangana, ZEN Technologies' plan covers five ITIs, with Government ITI Medchal as the main institute. The Telangana plan was earlier deferred for clarifications on operational and financial aspects.

In Uttar Pradesh, the National Skill Development Corporation's plan covers five ITIs under the Meerut cluster, with Government ITI, Saket, Meerut as the main institute.

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The approved plans provide for infrastructure modernisation, upgrading existing trades, introducing new long-term and short-term courses and strengthening operational capabilities, the ministry said.

A key implementation milestone was also recorded with the signing of a Shareholders' Agreement among H.G. Infra Engineering, the Rajasthan government and MSDE for the Bhiwadi cluster. Rajasthan has become the first state to execute an SHA under PM-SETU, marking the formal commencement of implementation activities for the cluster.

The ministry said the PM-SETU cluster-based model is intended to strengthen ITIs' capacity to provide skills aligned with emerging technologies, changing industry requirements and evolving employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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