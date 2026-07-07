PM-SETU expands nationwide; Rs 1,237 crore approved for ITI upgrades in Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Centre has approved the rollout of PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) across 200 ITI clusters and cleared Strategic Investment Plans worth Rs 1,237.58 crore to upgrade industrial training institutes in Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the decision was taken at the 4th National Steering Committee (NSC) meeting of PM-SETU, chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Debashree Mukherjee. The meeting was attended by representatives from state governments, industry leaders, multilateral development partners and other stakeholders.

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The Committee approved the transition of PM-SETU from its pilot phase to a nationwide programme, allowing States and Union Territories to implement the scheme based on industry readiness and execution capacity.

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"In a major decision, the Committee approved the transition of PM-SETU from its pilot phase to a nationwide rollout across all 200 identified ITI clusters, enabling States and Union Territories to take up implementation based on industry readiness and implementation capacity," the release said.

The Committee approved Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth Rs 1,237.58 crore, with industry leaders including Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited in Odisha, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in Gujarat, and Apollo Medskills along with two other partners in Telangana joining as Anchor Industry Partners. Recommended by the respective State Steering Committees, these plans will drive industry-led upgrades across multiple ITI clusters nationwide.

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"The standout outcome of the meeting was the approval of Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth a combined outlay of Rs 1,237.58 crore, with leading industrial names Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited in Odisha and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in Gujarat stepping in as Anchor Industry Partners, alongside Apollo Medskills and other two approved ITI clusters in Telangana. The SIPs, recommended by the respective State Steering Committees, pave the way for industry-led upgradation of multiple ITI clusters nationwide," the release said.

As per the release, the proposed investment made to Odisha and Gujarat were Rs 240.21 crore and Rs 240.18 crore each, respectively. However, for Telangana the proposed investment totals Rs 757.19 crore. PM-SETU is a government backed scheme aimed at modernising India's ITI ecosystem. (ANI)

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