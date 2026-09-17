New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes, has announced a partnership with Indian kabaddi star Naveen Kumar. Known as “Naveen Express” for his explosive speed, sharp footwork and attacking style, Kumar joins the brand as an ambassador, bringing one of Indian sport’s most exciting talents into the Parimatch Sports family.

PM Sports Welcomes Kabaddi Star Naveen Kumar as Brand Ambassador Naveen’s rise to the top of Indian kabaddi began far from the spotlight. Growing up in a modest household in Haryana, he faced limited resources and significant financial challenges. His father, a bus driver, made personal and financial sacrifices to support his son’s ambitions, and Naveen has often credited him as a major influence on his success.

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Since breaking into the Pro Kabaddi League, Kumar has established himself as one of the competition’s most consistent and explosive performers. He has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player and holds the PKL record for consecutive Super 10s, while also becoming a key member of the Indian national team. In 2023, he helped India secure gold at the Asian Games, adding an international title to his growing list of achievements.

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Kumar brings plenty of energy to the mat, where his speed, aggressive style and ability to handle pressure have made him one of kabaddi’s standout raiders. Away from competition, he shows a different side through training, fitness and lifestyle content, giving fans a closer look at the person behind the performance.

“Naveen embodies the qualities we value at Parimatch Sports — speed, fearlessness and a constant drive to improve. His journey from a modest background to the highest level of Indian kabaddi speaks to the power of ambition and persistence. We’re excited to work with him and give fans more ways to connect with Naveen both on and off the mat,” said Parimatch Sports Press Office.

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“My journey has taught me that you have to keep moving forward, whatever the circumstances. My father believed in me when we didn’t have much, and that belief gave me the confidence to chase this dream. Parimatch Sports feels like a good fit because the brand understands that sport is about ambition, hard work and having the courage to push yourself,” commented Naveen Kumar.

The partnership comes as Kumar prepares to compete with the national team at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where India will look to defend its kabaddi title, before he returns to the Pro Kabaddi League later in the year. Through content and campaigns around these events, Parimatch Sports will bring fans closer to Kumar’s journey both on and off the mat.

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