PM Surya Ghar scheme crosses 50 lakh rooftop solar installations, July records highest monthly additions

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed the milestone of 50.06 lakh households benefiting from rooftop solar installations, marking a sharp acceleration in deployment since the scheme was launched, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

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The scheme, launched with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, has achieved the milestone in just over two years, compared with 7.94 lakh rooftop solar installations recorded during the preceding ten years. The government said the programme is now adding one lakh beneficiary households every six days, with the pace of installations rising 3.2 times over the last nine months.

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In July 2026, 5.06 lakh households benefited from rooftop solar installations, the highest monthly figure recorded since the scheme began. Daily installations increased from 5,038 in October 2025 to nearly 16,328 in July 2026.

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The government has released Rs 28,024 crore in subsidies directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Nearly 19 lakh households are now receiving zero electricity bills, while more than 12 lakh households collectively earned Rs 421 crore from selling surplus power in FY 2024-25. This translates into additional income of around Rs 3,500 annually per household for those exporting electricity to the grid.

The scheme has also expanded access to rooftop solar among lower-income households. Under the Utility Led Aggregation model, 1.6 lakh installations have been completed for PMAY, BPL and SC/ST households across four states, while concessional loans at 5.75 per cent have been sanctioned for 21.87 lakh applicants. Overall, 14.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity has been commissioned under the scheme.

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The programme has created a growing ecosystem of 34,219 registered vendors, including 29,469 active vendors, while more than 2.32 lakh people have been trained under capacity-building programmes.

The government said the scheme operates through a 100 per cent online, end-to-end digital process, covering applications, loans, net metering and subsidy release. It has also introduced deemed approval and feasibility waiver for rooftop solar systems up to 10 kW, while 32 States and Union Territories have removed application and net-metering charges.

The scheme has also expanded to government infrastructure, with 1.06 lakh government buildings solarised so far, reinforcing the government's focus on decentralised clean energy and household-level energy security. (ANI)

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