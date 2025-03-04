PM to participate in post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on Wednesday around 1:30 pm via video conferencing.

The key themes of the webinar include Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

An official release said that employment generation has been one of the key focus areas of the government.

It said that driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps to promote job growth and generate greater avenues of employment.

The webinar will foster collaboration among government, industry, academia, and citizens encouraging discussions to help translate the transformative Budget announcements towards the same into effective outcomes.

"With a key focus on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, the deliberations will aim at paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth; leadership in technology and other sectors; and a skilled, healthy workforce working towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the release said.

PM Modi today addressed the post-budget webinars via video conferencing.

The webinars were held on MSME as an Engine of Growth; Manufacturing, Exports and Nuclear Energy Missions; Regulatory, Investment and Ease of doing business Reforms. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he remarked that the post-budget webinars on manufacturing and export are of great importance.

He emphasised that the most notable aspect of this budget is its delivery, which exceeded expectations. PM Modi pointed out that in several sectors, the government has taken steps beyond what experts had anticipated. He also highlighted that significant decisions have been made regarding manufacturing and export in this budget. (ANI)

