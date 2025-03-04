DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / PM to participate in post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday

PM to participate in post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on Wednesday around 1:30 pm via video conferencing.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:31 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on Wednesday around 1:30 pm via video conferencing.

The key themes of the webinar include Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

An official release said that employment generation has been one of the key focus areas of the government.

Advertisement

It said that driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps to promote job growth and generate greater avenues of employment.

The webinar will foster collaboration among government, industry, academia, and citizens encouraging discussions to help translate the transformative Budget announcements towards the same into effective outcomes.

Advertisement

"With a key focus on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, the deliberations will aim at paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth; leadership in technology and other sectors; and a skilled, healthy workforce working towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the release said.

PM Modi today addressed the post-budget webinars via video conferencing.

The webinars were held on MSME as an Engine of Growth; Manufacturing, Exports and Nuclear Energy Missions; Regulatory, Investment and Ease of doing business Reforms. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he remarked that the post-budget webinars on manufacturing and export are of great importance.

He emphasised that the most notable aspect of this budget is its delivery, which exceeded expectations. PM Modi pointed out that in several sectors, the government has taken steps beyond what experts had anticipated. He also highlighted that significant decisions have been made regarding manufacturing and export in this budget. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper