PMI, E-way bills, and auto sales reflect strength as economic activity remains resilient in initial months of 2026-27: Finance Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Following the robust growth performance in 2025-26, economic activity remained resilient in the initial months of 2026-27. High-frequency indicators such as e-way bill generation, Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), electricity consumption, and automobile sales continued to reflect underlying strength in domestic economic activity, the Finance Ministry said.

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However, moderation in select indicators, including core industries, fuel consumption, air passenger traffic, consumer confidence, and labour market indicators, suggests some easing in momentum.

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According to the Monthly Economic Review by the Department of Economic Affairs, under the Ministry of Finance, the cessation of the conflict in West Asia brightened the outlook for growth and also reduced inflation and external deficit risks.

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The monthly review noted that the longer-than-expected duration of the conflict in West Asia tested India's resilience.

"Indian policymakers dealt with it with a combination of near-term and structural measures designed to enhance country's resilience to future energy shocks and their economic impacts," the report stated.

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"India's macroeconomic stability held and concerns over external stability should dissipate gradually. Foreign debt investors have returned to the Indian sovereign debt market. It is a matter of time before equity flows turn positive as concerns over the global AI-bubble mount," the review added.

The monthly review highlighted that recent easing in global commodity markets, a correction in crude oil prices, and softening of key input prices such as urea help moderate imported inflationary pressures. Government interventions, adequate buffer stocks of key agricultural commodities, and continued supply-side management measures also help mitigate potential supply disruptions.

On the industrial front, the review pointed out that growth in capital goods and infrastructure-related sectors indicates sustained investment activity. Emergent investments in advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure also support industrial growth.

However, domestic agricultural vulnerabilities came to the forefront with the onset of a deficient monsoon. The report stressed that attention now turns to the impact of this deficit.

"While the monsoon rains are expected to improve in July and August, experts point to the increasing unpredictability of rainfall patterns. Among other things, water conservation, including recycling, utilisation of budgetary allocations for Jal Jeevan Mission, may now be at the top of the policy priority list," the review stated.

"The West Asia conflict and the deficient monsoon rainfall (so far) also underscore the need to reorient India's agricultural pricing policies to incentivise the cultivation of climate-resilient crops and disincentivise water-intensive ones," the review added.

The Department of Economic Affairs concluded that the steady stream of destabilising events and developments globally and climatically serves as a reminder of the challenges likely to arise in the coming years and the need for policy to stay a step ahead of them. (ANI)

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