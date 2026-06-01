PMJ Jewels Launched SuperStar Bracelet 2.0 - A Heartfelt Tribute to Every Father, Our First Superstar

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1: In a touching celebration of fatherhood, PMJ Jewels, a 6-decade-old legacy brand, proudly unveils SuperStar Bracelet 2.0 on 31st May 2026, a limited edition masterpiece crafted as the ultimate gift for the "Super Hero of your life". Founded in 1964 by visionary P. Manoharlal Jain, PMJ Jewels has been a family-owned legacy for over six decades, built on the values of love, trust, and timeless craftsmanship passed down through generations. This emotional connection to fatherhood runs deep in the brand's DNA. "As a tribute to every father who is the superhero for his children, PMJ Jewels has created this limited edition SuperStar Bracelet 2.0 for the forthcoming Father's Day," said, Kushal Kankaria, Chairman, PMJ Jewels.

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"Fathers are our first heroes, the silent pillars of strength, the guiding lights, and the greatest love of our lives. Last year, on the birthday of legendary Super Star Krishna, father of Super Star Mahesh Babu our Brand Ambassador, we launched the first SuperStar Bracelet under the emotional campaign 'My Dad, My Superstar'. Its tremendous success showed us how deeply people connect with this sentiment. This year, we bring an even more refined and luxurious 2.0 edition, so every son and daughter can express their gratitude and love to the man who has always been their superstar" said, Dinesh Kankaria, MD, PMJ Jewels.

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Building on the overwhelming response to the inaugural edition, SuperStar Bracelet 2.0 is a contemporary, exquisitely crafted piece designed to honour the quiet sacrifices, endless love, and inspiring presence of fathers everywhere. It is more than jewellery -- it is an emotional keepsake that captures the unbreakable bond between a father and his children. This limited edition bracelet will be available from 31st May 2026 across all PMJ Jewels stores in India and the USA, and online at www.pmjjewels.com.

Pre-booking is now open.

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Availability: Launch Date: 31st May 2026

Stores: All 45 PMJ Jewels outlets across India & USA

Online: www.pmjjewels.com

Pre-booking: Open now

This Father's Day, let SuperStar Bracelet 2.0 become a symbol of your love, a beautiful way to tell your dad: "You are, and will always be, my Superstar."

For pre-booking and more information, visit your nearest PMJ Jewels store or log on to pmjjewels.com/store.

Customer Care: +91 80080 19281

About PMJ Jewels

Established in 1964 by P. Manoharlal Jain, PMJ Jewels is a trusted name in fine jewellery, known for its exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary designs, and emotional connect with families. With a strong presence across India and the United States, the brand continues to create timeless pieces that celebrate life's most precious relationships.

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