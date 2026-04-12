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Home / Business / PMLA tribunal confirms ED's provisional attachments against RCOM and subsidiaries

PMLA tribunal confirms ED's provisional attachments against RCOM and subsidiaries

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ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): In a regulatory filing on Sunday, Reliance Communications has confirmed provisional attachment orders (PAOs) issued against assets of the company and its subsidiaries by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The confirmation, through orders dated April 10, 2026, pertains to provisional attachment orders issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2025 in connection with alleged proceeds of crime.

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According to the disclosure, "the Hon'ble Adjudicating Authority... has passed orders on April 10, 2026... confirming the attachment of the property under the aforesaid PAO No. 32/2025; PAO No. 36/2025 and PAO No. 40/2025."

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The orders relate to assets owned by RCOM as well as its wholly-owned subsidiaries Campion Properties Ltd (CPL) and Reliance Realty Ltd (RRL).

Among the key assets attached is a prime land parcel in the national capital. The company said the order covers a "lease of plot of land admeasuring 3.7 acres... at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, New Delhi... containing building named Reliance Centre" held by CPL.

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In Maharashtra, the attachment includes a large industrial land parcel. The filing noted the confirmation of attachment of "plot No Gen-1/2 admeasuring about 5,34,468.32 m2 (132.07 acres)... at Trans Thane Creek Industrial Area" held by RRL.

Additional properties confirmed under the attachment span multiple cities. These include office space in Bhubaneswar, commercial and industrial properties in Chennai, land parcels in Pune, and multiple buildings in Navi Mumbai, including those in Millennium Business Park and Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City.

The company stated that the action stems from earlier PAOs issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2025 concerning alleged proceeds of crime.

RCOM also flagged the potential business impact, stating that "given that certain assets of Company have been attached... the same will have an adverse impact on the Company, during the continuance of the Orders."

It further added that since RRL and CPL are wholly owned subsidiaries, "the value of the investment of the Company... might be adversely affected" due to attachment of their assets.

The company is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, noting that "its affairs, business, and assets are being managed by the resolution professional."

RCOM said it is seeking legal advice on the next course of action regarding the development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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