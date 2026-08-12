PMS Bazaar Collaborates with NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML Accreditation Agency) to Expand Access to SEBI Accredited Investor Certification

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 12: PMS Bazaar, India's leading alternative investments platform, has announced its collaboration with NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML Accreditation Agency) to facilitate the SEBI Accredited Investor certification process for eligible investors and entities.

Advertisement

The collaboration aims to make Accredited Investor certification simpler, faster, and more accessible through end-to-end assistance. As India's alternative investment ecosystem continues to evolve, PMS Bazaar believes wider adoption of the Accredited Investor framework will broaden investor participation and improve access to sophisticated investment opportunities for eligible investors.

Advertisement

Under SEBI's Accredited Investor framework, eligible investors may benefit from lower minimum investment thresholds across Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), and other alternative investment products, along with access to sophisticated investment opportunities and related regulatory flexibilities available to Accredited Investors.

Upon receiving all the required documents, PMS Bazaar initiates the application immediately, with certificates typically issued by the NDML Accreditation Agency on a T+1 basis, subject to proper documentation and payment completion. During the announcement of the collaboration at the PMS Bazaar Bengaluru Conclave, several participants successfully applied for and received their Accredited Investor Certificates within a few hours on the same day, demonstrating the efficiency of the overall process.

Advertisement

Check your eligibility

Beyond individual investors, PMS Bazaar also assists Asset Managers, Wealth Managers, Family Offices, and Distributors in facilitating Accredited Investor certification for their eligible clients through the NDML Accreditation Agency. Investors receive complete handholding throughout the certification journey without any additional platform, service, or processing fee, paying only the applicable fees prescribed for the certification process.

"Our collaboration with the NDML Accreditation Agency strengthens PMS Bazaar's role in India's alternative investment ecosystem by making Accredited Investor certification simple and efficient. As alternative investments continue to evolve, we believe Accredited Investor certification will play an increasingly important role in broadening investor access while supporting the growth of a well-informed investor community in India," said R Pallavarajan, Founder & Director, PMS Bazaar.

"We are excited about our collaboration with PMS Bazaar. This engagement aims to enhance awareness and facilitate Accreditation Certification to the broader spectrum of investors, thereby contributing to industry's vision of Informed Investors. This collaboration is designed to guide both the investors and investment providers, by offering smoother experience for getting Accredited through advanced digital and processing capabilities, all under strict regulatory compliance", said Rajesh Kumar S, Head of Business, NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML).

About PMS Bazaar

PMS Bazaar is India's leading alternative investments platform, offering data, research and investment solutions across 500+ PMS investment approaches, 200+ Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), and 60+ GIFT City Funds. The platform serves a growing community of over 100,000 subscribers, including HNI/UHNI investors, wealth managers, distributors, investment advisors, family offices, asset managers, fund managers and financial journalists.

About NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML Accreditation Agency)

NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML Accreditation Agency) is a technology-driven services company recognized by SEBI for issuing Accredited Investor Certificates in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)