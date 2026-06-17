PNB MetLife Launches Multifactor Index Fund: An All-Weather Approach to Factor-Based Investing

New Delhi [India], June 17: Different investments tend to perform differently across market cycles. As a result, many investors are increasingly looking at approaches that combine multiple investment factors rather than relying on a single pattern of investing.

Advertisement

For investors seeking a structured approach to long-term wealth creation, PNB MetLife has launched the PNB MetLife Multifactor Index Fund at an initial Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10 for proposals applied from 15 June to 29 June 2026 and issued on 30th June beyond which prevailing NAV will be applied. The new fund offers structured exposure to a customised index based on the NSE Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index, enabling investors to participate in a portfolio built using four investment factors: Momentum, Quality, Value and Low Volatility.

Advertisement

The fund follows a passive investment approach and aims to replicate the performance of a customised multifactor index created and maintained by NSE for PNB MetLife to meet IRDAI investment norms. By blending multiple factors within a single portfolio, the strategy seeks to reduce reliance on any one investment style while delivering a more balanced investment experience across changing market environments.

Advertisement

The PNB MetLife Multifactor Index Fund is available to existing and new policyholders through select Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), combining market-linked investing with life insurance protection.

Benefits of the PNB MetLife Multifactor Index Fund

Advertisement

1. Exposure to Multiple Investment Factors: The fund combines four investment factors- Momentum, Quality, Value and Low Volatility- within a single portfolio, helping investors diversify beyond any one investment style.

2. Diversification Across Market Cycles: By maintaining exposure to multiple factors, the strategy seeks to reduce style risk and support a more balanced investment experience across changing market conditions.

3. Wealth Creation Alongside Life Cover: Available exclusively through ULIPs, the fund combines market-linked wealth creation opportunities with life insurance protection in a single solution.

4. Potential Tax Benefits: Subject to applicable tax laws, maturity proceeds may qualify for tax-free treatment (Zero LTCG Tax) where consolidated annualised ULIP premiums do not exceed ₹2.5 lakh and life cover is 10X the annual premium.

5. Backed by PNB MetLife's Investment Expertise: While the Multifactor Index Fund follows a passive investment strategy, PNB MetLife's equity funds have built a reputation for delivering benchmark-beating performance. Several equity funds have also earned 4-star and 5-star ratings from Morningstar3.

This fund can also be availed through our newly launched PNB MetLife Pension Hybrid Solution4, which provides a dependable, lifelong income to ensure our customers are 'Always Ready For Life’.

Who Should Invest?

Disclaimer: The fund carries a very high risk classification due to its equity exposure and may not be suitable for conservative investors

The PNB MetLife Multifactor Index Fund may be considered by investors who:

● Seek long-term equity exposure through a diversified investment approach ● Are comfortable with market-linked returns and equity market volatility ● Want life insurance protection alongside long-term wealth creation and have an investment horizon of five years or more

The PNB MetLife Multifactor Index Fund is available through select PNB MetLife ULIP plans via the company's official website (www.pnbmetlife.com) and offline distribution channels.

DISCLAIMER:

1. PNB MetLife Multifactor Index Fund (SFIN: ULIF04015/04/26MULTIFACTF117)

2. In this policy, the investment risk in investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder. The Linked Insurance Products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholder will not be able to surrender or withdraw the monies invested in Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year. Linked insurance products/ annuity products with variable annuity pay-out option are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in linked insurance policies are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and publicly available index. The NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market/publicly available index and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Ltd is only the name of the Life Insurance Company and its various insurance plans are only the name of the linked insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your insurance agent or intermediary or policy document issued by the insurance company. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns.

3. Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

4. This solution is a combination of two individual and separate products named (1) PNB MetLife Grand Assured Income Plan (An Individual, Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Deferred Annuity Product) - UIN:117N134V09 and (2) PNB MetLife Smart Platinum Pro (Individual, Unit Linked, Non-Participating, Saving, Life Insurance Plan) - UIN:117L142V02

About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited:

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of the India's oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife’s positioning, Always Ready for Life, is demonstrated through empowering every individual to lead their life with absolute confidence.

With a strong presence in 182 offices and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The Company has a wide range of protection and retirement plans available through its sales channel of over 40,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.

For more information, follow us on:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/PNBMetLife

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pnb_metlife

visit - https://www.pnbmetlife.com/

Disclaimer: The fund carries a very high risk classification due to its equity exposure and may not be suitable for conservative investors

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)