New group benefits platform simplifies insurance for employees and employers Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of India’s leading life insurers, has launched 360 BIZ – an innovative digital platform that simplifies group insurance and employee benefits administration for companies, while elevating the employee experience.

360 BIZ is designed for businesses of all sizes. The value of the platform lies in its easy, effortless ability to bring together what both employees and employers want – comprehensive insurance coverage and flexible employee benefits into one seamless, digital experience. The platform brings together a wide range of benefits like Group Term Life, Voluntary Group Life, Critical Illness cover for employees.

Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “PNB MetLife believes in meaningful innovation that delivers tangible benefits. 360 BIZ brings this promise to life by empowering employees while enabling organizations to manage benefits with greater speed, accuracy, and insight. By using technology to enhance the human experience, 360 BIZ bridges the gap between corporate offerings and individual needs, for informed choices, deeper engagement, and stronger financial preparedness.” Key Features for Employers • Real Time Dashboards with Total Control- Manage group benefits, employees’ insurance coverage and administrative tasks effortlessly with real time dashboards • Employee Engagement Tools: Drive employee engagement through rewards, polls, and surveys • Wellness-Driven Workforce Promote a healthier, more resilient workforce with wellness-focused insurance and health support programs.

Key Features for Employees • Digital Benefits Management: Seamless access to insurance and employee benefits through a unified platform.

• Instant Top-Up Coverage: Voluntary insurance top-ups available instantly online.

• Personalized Recommendations: Tailored product suggestions based on life events (e.g., child’s education, retirement planning).

• Convenient Access: All policies and coverage detail available digitally for easy tracking and updates.

• Flexible Payment Option: Enable premium payment through Salary adjustment or online payment options e.g. Cards, Online banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) etc.

About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of the India's oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife’s positioning, Milkar Life Aage Badhaein, is demonstrated through its customer-centric innovations and employee empowerment practices.

With a strong presence in 177 branches and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The Company has a wide range of protection and retirement products available through its sales channel of over 36,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.

