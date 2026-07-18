DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / PNB mobilises USD 419 million in FCNR(B) deposits, on track to meet USD 2.5 billion target: Executive Director

PNB mobilises USD 419 million in FCNR(B) deposits, on track to meet USD 2.5 billion target: Executive Director

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) has mobilised around USD 419 million in Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR(B)) deposits and remains on track to achieve its USD 2.5 billion target by September 30, despite higher global yields and ongoing negotiations over deposit rates, Executive Director Amit Kumar Srivastava told ANI.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to ANI after the bank announced its first-quarter FY27 earnings, Srivastava said PNB is also planning to raise another USD 500 million through overseas bonds, taking its overall overseas fundraising target to USD 3 billion.

Advertisement

"As far as FCNR(B) deposit is concerned, we have set a target of USD 2.5 billion. Another... we are trying for MTM raising the bond size also overseas of half a billion. So, to put the total to USD 3 billion, basically, we are targeting up to 30th September," he said.

Advertisement

Giving an update on mobilisation, he said, "Against that, so far, we have raised USD 419 million as far as the FCNR deposit is concerned. And we are seeing a good traction in the market. A lot of inquiries are taking place."

Srivastava said negotiations are underway with overseas banks as well as customers on pricing, adding that dollar availability remains one of the key factors influencing the mobilisation process.

Advertisement

"We have to basically take the dollar from the outside banks also. So, they are also negotiating on the rates... The same goes with the customers also... A lot of negotiations are taking place," he said.

Drawing parallels with the FCNR(B) mobilisation exercise undertaken in 2013, he said inflows are expected to gather pace closer to the September deadline.

"If you remember the 2013 incidents, a lot of deposit... mainly the bulk of the deposit came in the last month itself. So, it will slowly and slowly pick up, and majority of it will mature in September itself," he said.

Despite slower initial mobilisation across the banking system, Srivastava said the bank does not see any immediate need to revise FCNR(B) deposit rates.

"We have started good and we have so far USD 419 million... We are on the track to achieve the target. I do not think there is any requirement as far as the present situation is concerned, to revise the rates," he said.

PNB on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 5,253 crore for the June quarter, while gross global business rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year to nearly Rs 30 lakh crore. The bank's gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 2.78 per cent from 3.78 per cent a year earlier, while net NPA declined to 0.28 per cent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts