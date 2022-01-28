PNB Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs1,127 crore

PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December. However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs 22,026.02 crore as against Rs 23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing. PTI

New Delhi

Ola to invest over $100m for design centre in UK

Ola Electric on Thursday said it will invest over $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) over the next five years and set up a global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design in the UK. The centre — called the Ola Futurefoundry — will be based in Coventry, UK, and work in sync with the design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bengaluru. PTI

Mumbai

M&M records nearly 1 lakh bookings of XUV7OO

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Thursday said it has clocked almost one lakh bookings of its latest sports utility vehicle XUV700 besides billing the first 14,000 units of the vehicle by January, despite global supply chain issues. The waiting period for most variants stands at 6-10 months. pti

New Delhi

Torrent Pharma shares dip 15% after Q3 earnings

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday tumbled 15% after the company’s consolidated net profit declined by 16% for the third quarter ended December 2021.