Pocket-sized Muse Charm Zuckerberg’s latest AI gamble

Mark Zuckerberg took repeated digs at Apple during Meta’s annual event on Wednesday, only to borrow a page from Steve Jobs’ playbook for a surprise reveal: a pocket-watch-sized device that carries Meta’s viral Muse AI agent into the real world.

The device, called Muse Charm, highlights a broader shift at the social media giant that has long sought to escape Apple and Google’s operating systems with a platform of its own. Users can tap the gadget to access Muse directly, bypassing AI apps on smartphones. Having once championed the Metaverse — the immersive digital world that inspired the company’s name change in 2021 — as the next computing platform, Zuckerberg now sees “personal superintelligence” as the bigger and more immediate breakthrough, after his previous costly wager failed.

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“It is actually quite clear personal superintelligence will not only come first; it will be much bigger and more important,” Zuckerberg said at the company’s annual Meta Connect conference.

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“So we have shifted our focus to building the best devices for personal superintelligence,” he said, adding that Muse would also soon be available across Meta’s smart glasses lineup.

The remarks follow a blockbuster few days for Muse, which has drawn millions of downloads in what some analysts have said could be the biggest app launch in the US since ChatGPT arrived in November 2022 and kicked off the AI boom. Investors have embraced Muse’s potential to automate tasks ranging from booking flights to filing taxes and lifting shares of partners such as Shopify.

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