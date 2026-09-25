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Home / Business / Pocket-sized Muse Charm Zuckerberg’s latest AI gamble

Pocket-sized Muse Charm Zuckerberg’s latest AI gamble

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Agencies
California, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg presents the Muse Charm during the Meta Connect event. Photo: Reuters
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Mark Zuckerberg took repeated digs at Apple during Meta’s annual event on Wednesday, only to borrow a page from Steve Jobs’ playbook for a surprise reveal: a pocket-watch-sized device that carries Meta’s viral Muse AI agent into the real world.

The device, called Muse Charm, highlights a broader shift at the social media giant that has long sought to escape Apple and Google’s operating systems with a platform of its own. Users can tap the gadget to access Muse directly, bypassing AI apps on smartphones. Having once championed the Metaverse — the immersive digital world that inspired the company’s name change in 2021 — as the next computing platform, Zuckerberg now sees “personal superintelligence” as the bigger and more immediate breakthrough, after his previous costly wager failed.

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“It is actually quite clear personal superintelligence will not only come first; it will be much bigger and more important,” Zuckerberg said at the company’s annual Meta Connect conference.

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“So we have shifted our focus to building the best devices for personal superintelligence,” he said, adding that Muse would also soon be available across Meta’s smart glasses lineup.

The remarks follow a blockbuster few days for Muse, which has drawn millions of downloads in what some analysts have said could be the biggest app launch in the US since ChatGPT arrived in November 2022 and kicked off the AI boom. Investors have embraced Muse’s potential to automate tasks ranging from booking flights to filing taxes and lifting shares of partners such as Shopify.

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Camera-free smart glasses launched
Meta unveiled smart glasses without cameras at its annual device event, aiming to address privacy concerns that have put the social media giant at the center of a growing backlash against AI gadgets that can record people without their consent. Meta said Muse would become the primary interface for its glasses, allowing users to shop, make appointments and complete other tasks through voice commands.

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